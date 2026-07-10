Nissan Tekton vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris spec comparison: price, engine, features

The Nissan Tekton rivals the Maruti Suzuki Victoris with turbo-petrol engines, larger dimensions, modern features and identical starting prices of ₹ 10.49 lakh, intensifying competition in India's compact SUV segment.

Nissan Tekton vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Engine

The Nissan Tekton is powered by two different engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 99 bhp and 166 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and a 1.3L four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris boasts multiple powertrain options, including a Smart Hybrid variant with MT and AT options, a Strong Hybrid version with EV mode, and S-CNG with tanks mounted under the body. The Smart Hybrid version comes with a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 101.64 bhp and 139 Nm of torque. In addition to that, this powertrain is offered in the Smart Hybrid, All Grip Select and S-CNG variants. The Strong Hybrid version, on the other hand, gets a 1.5L petrol hybrid powertrain producing 91.18 bhp and 122 Nm of torque from the engine.

Nissan Tekton vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Dimensions and Features

The Nissan Tekton measures 4,348 mm in length, 1,815 mm in width and 1,674 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,657 mm in wheelbase. Additionally, the ground clearance of the Tekton is 212 mm with a boot space of 518 litres. The features of the Nissan Tekton include LED headlamps, LED foglamps, a 10.1-inch digital infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted audio controls, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, a cooled wireless smartphone charger, a six-speaker Arkamys audio system, two fast-charging USB-C charging ports, and ambient lighting, among other features.

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The Maruti Suzuki Victoris measures 4,360 mm in length, 1,795 mm in width and 1,655 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. Additionally, the ground clearance of the Victoris is 210 mm and a boot space of 439 litres. The features of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris include a 360-degree camera, tyre pressure monitoring system, engine immobiliser, a 10.25-inch touch screen, Infinity 8-speaker sound system with door speakers and front tweeters, automatic climate control, hill hold assist, cruise control, paddle shifters, and gear shift indicator, among other features.

Nissan Tekton vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Price

The Nissan Tekton has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going all the way up to ₹19.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with the range going all the way up to ₹18.59 lakh (ex-showroom).

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