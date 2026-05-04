Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon spec comparison: engine, features, price

With SUVs being the popular breed of cars in India, the market has witnessed the emergence of multiple sub-categories. The sub-4m SUV space is one of the most popular in the country, owing to the stance of the SUV, along with its affordability. Two of the most popular SUVs in the space are the Tata Nexon and Skoda Kylaq , owing to their distinctive styling, extensive feature list and exhilarating performance. However, how will two SUVs fare against each other? Let’s find out:

The Tata Nexon and Skoda Kylaq compete in the sub-4m SUV segment, offering turbocharged engines and premium features. While the Kylaq focuses on refinement, the Nexon provides multiple transmission choices.

Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Engine

The Skoda Kylaq is powered by a 1.0L TSI three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 113 bhp and 172 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

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The Tata Nexon, on the other hand, is powered by two different engine options: a 1.2L Revotron three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 170 Nm of torque, and a 1.5L Revotorq four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine producing 114 bhp and 260 Nm of torque. The Tata Nexon is offered with a five-speed manual, six-speed manual, six-speed AMT and a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Dimensions

The Skoda Kylaq measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,783 mm in width and 1,619 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,556 mm.

The Tata Nexon, on the other hand, measures 3,995 mm in length, 1,790 mm in width and 1,642 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,500 mm.

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Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Features

The Skoda Kylaq gets multiple features, including six airbags as standard, a 10-inch infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, cruise control, an automatic climate control, a cooled glovebox, keyless entry, ambient lighting, a digital instrument cluster and a wireless smartphone charging pad, among others.

The Tata Nexon offers an equipment list, featuring a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless smartphone integration, a 360-degree camera, a fully digital instrument cluster, cruise control, automatic climate control, and a wireless charging pad, while the top-tier trims also benefit from a cooled glovebox and ventilated front seats. Additionally, the cabin adopts a premium two-spoke steering wheel featuring an illuminated logo, a design element shared with the more expensive Harrier and Safari models.

Skoda Kylaq vs Tata Nexon: Price

The Skoda Kylaq has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.59 lakh, while the Tata Nexon has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹7.36 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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