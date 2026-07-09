Nissan Tekton secures 5-star BNCAP safety rating

Nissan Tekton: Adult Occupant Protection

The Nissan Tekton scored 30.49 out of 32 in the adult occupant protection (AOP). Additionally, the Tekton scored 14.49 out of 16 in the frontal offset deformable barrier test, while the SUV scored 16 out of 16 in the side movable deformable barrier test.

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Nissan Tekton: Child Occupant Protection

The Nissan Tekton scored 45 out of 49 in the child occupant protection (COP). The Tekton scored 24 out of 24 in the dynamic score, 12 out of 12 in the CRS installation score, and 9 out of 13 in the vehicle assessment score. Not only that, but the Nissan Tekton scored 12 out of 12 in the dynamic score for an 18-month-old child with restraints, with 8 out of 8 in front and 4 out of 4 out of 4 in the side. The SUV performed well when it came to the dynamic score for a three-year-old child, including 8 out of 8 in front and 4 out of 4 out of 4 in the side.

Nissan Tekton: Safety Equipment

The Nissan Tekton weighs heavily on safety equipment, which includes a frontal airbag, seat belt pretensioner, belt load limiter, side head curtain airbag, and side chest airbag. All the airbags are for the driver and passenger, with the side head curtain airbag also being present in the rear. Moreover, the child safety protection equipment includes ISOFIX outboard seats in the rear.

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Nissan Tekton: Variants and Applicability

The Nissan Tekton is available across two engine options: a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged T160 petrol engine and a 1.3L four-cylinder turbocharged T280 petrol engine. While the power figures continue to be unknown, the BNCAP rating is applicable across all variants of the Tekton. The Nissan Tekton boasts six variants, including Visia, Visia+, Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna+. The T160 engine is available across variants with a six-speed manual, while the T280 engine with a manual transmission is available only in the N-Connecta and Tekna variants. The T280 is available with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) in Acenta, N-Connecta, Tekna and Tekna+ variants.

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