Nissan Tekton front fascia revealed ahead of July 9 launch

Japanese automaker Nissan has revealed the front fascia of its upcoming SUV, the Tekton, ahead of its launch on July 9. Referred to as the ‘Baby Patrol ’, the Tekton will sit above the Magnite and Gravite , considering its size and price point. Additionally, the Tekton will be the spiritual successor to the Nissan Terrano , which, much like the Tekton, was built on the shared platform of the old Renault Duster.

Nissan has previewed the Tekton SUV ahead of its July 9 debut, revealing a rugged design, expected Duster-sourced petrol and hybrid powertrains, while Renault begins exporting the new Duster from India

Nissan Tekton: Front Fascia Revealed

The front fascia of the Nissan Tekton looks extremely sharp, consisting of a wide grille with horizontal slats, a red horizontal slat running through the middle of the grille with a chrome strip under it, a prominent Nissan logo in the middle, Tekton lettering on the hood, L-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs), rectangular LED headlamps, and a muscular front bumper, among others.

Additionally, the hood adopts the same muscular look as the front bumper. The outside rear-view mirrors look as if they have a black finish, while the roof rails are clearly visible. One of the features that is immediately recognised when it comes to the Nissan Tekton’s front fascia is the front camera, which complements the 360-degree feature which the Baby Patrol boasts.

Nissan Tekton: Expected Powertrains

The Nissan Tekton is expected to boast the same engine options as the Renault Duster, which are a 1.0L turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine producing 98 bhp and 166 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission, and a 1.3L turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine producing 160 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed manual transmission and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

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Additionally, it is expected to be launched with the 1.8L petrol strong hybrid engine, which will be available with the Renault Duster later this year.

Renault Duster Exports

French automaker Renault has begun exports of the new Duster, with a first shipment of 750 vehicles departing from Chennai to South Africa. The shipment marks the beginning of Renault India’s export programme for the new Duster, with additional international markets planned in the coming months.

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