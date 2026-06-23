Gone in 6 minutes: Skoda Kodiaq RS sold out in India

Skoda Auto India has recorded another rapid sell-out for an RS model, with all 50 units of the Kodiaq RS being booked within six minutes of opening orders. The Skoda Kodiaq RS is the brand's latest addition to a growing list of RS models in the country. The quick sales reflect the kind of interest Indian buyers have for the brand’s niche performance-focused lineup.

Demand for RS range

The Kodiaq RS continues the momentum built by the Octavia RS, which was sold out within 20 minutes in 2025. The latest response comes during an important period for the RS badge globally and in India. The year 2026 marks 51 years of the RS identity worldwide, while India completes 22 years since the introduction of the Octavia RS, which first brought the performance sub-brand to the market.

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Commenting on the milestone, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “The RS has stood as a global icon for over half a century, with a passionate following in India for more than two decades. With the ‘Surrender’ campaign, we brought to customers a unique combination of performance and versatility in the Kodiaq RS. We are delighted—though not surprised—to see customers truly ‘surrender’ to its motorsport heritage, 4x4 capability, 7-seat luxury, and its standing as the quickest Skoda in India."

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Skoda Kodiaq RS: Performance details

Powering the Kodiaq RS is a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine producing 262 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The engine works with a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

Škoda says the SUV can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 231 km/h, making it the quickest production Škoda model offered in India. The vehicle also gets Dynamic Sound Boost, designed to provide a stronger engine sound experience.

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Skoda Kodiaq RS: Chassis and equipment

The Kodiaq RS features Progressive Steering and the latest Dynamic Chassis Control Plus (DCC Plus), intended to improve steering response and adapt the vehicle to different driving conditions through multiple drive modes.

Skoda Kodiaq RS: Exterior and colour options

Visual changes separate the RS from the standard Kodiaq. Exterior highlights include blacked-out styling elements, a gloss black grille frame, black ORVMs, roof rails and darkened trim pieces. The cabin uses black leather upholstery with red stitching to create a sportier appearance.

Customers had four colour choices: Moon White, Magic Black, Velvet Red and Steel Grey.

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