Skoda Peaq interior sketches reveal lounge-style cabin ahead of June 23 debut

Skoda has shared additional details of the upcoming Peaq electric SUV, offering an early look at the cabin design before its global debut on June 23. The model is expected to become the brand’s largest electric SUV and could eventually reach India as a halo offering for the company’s local portfolio.

Skoda Peaq: Focus on space

The newly released design sketches indicate that Skoda has prioritised interior room and practicality. The Peaq will feature a three-row, seven-seat layout and is described as having a lounge-inspired cabin design. The interior follows a wide horizontal theme, visible through the dashboard arrangement and the extended window line that stretches close to the third-row area.

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The sketches also show a large panoramic glass roof, which should contribute to a more open cabin feel. A floating centre console and a flat upper dashboard surface are also part of the layout.

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Skoda Peaq: New design

The Peaq introduces what Skoda calls its new "Lodge" interior concept. According to the company, the design combines textile-based surfaces with tougher tactile materials aimed at improving durability and day-to-day usability. Interior surfaces are also said to receive easy-care finishes.

Skoda Peaq: Expected features

One of the biggest additions is the introduction of a large freestanding vertically mounted infotainment display, making the Peaq the first Skoda model to adopt this layout. Although the design sketches show minimal switchgear, Skoda says physical controls for functions such as climate settings, audio volume and key vehicle operations will continue to be available.

Skoda’s dashboard sketch previews a new vertical touchscreen layout with a minimalist design and horizontally arranged cabin architecture.

Additional features include a compact digital driver display, a two-spoke steering wheel carrying the Skoda wordmark, a full-width AC vent arrangement, adjustable armrests, wireless charging pads and multiple storage areas across the cabin.

The front seats feature prominent side bolsters, giving them a more supportive appearance. The front passenger seat also receives electric adjustment and an ottoman-style extendable thigh support.

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Skoda Peaq: Battery and performance details

Skoda is expected to offer the Peaq with two battery choices: 63kWh and 91kWh. The smaller battery version will use a rear-mounted motor delivering up to 286 bhp depending on the variant. Higher variants with the larger battery pack will receive a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup producing a combined 299 bhp.

The Peaq claims a driving range exceeding 600km, while DC fast charging from 10-80 per cent is expected to take between 27 and 28 minutes depending on the variant. Top speed is rated at up to 180kph.

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