Nissan Tekton set for debut on July 9. Top 5 things you must know

Nissan Tekton has been making headlines for quite some time, since the Japanese car manufacturer announced its renewed India strategy, under which the OEM is emphasising increasing the products in its portfolio to grab a larger market share and ramp up sales volume. Now, Nissan has revealed the official unveiling date of the Tekton. The Nissan Tekton will debut in India on July 9, 2026.

Nissan Tekton SUV is internally nicknamed as the ‘Baby Patrol’, influenced by the brand's flagship full-size luxury SUV Nissan Patrol, which competes against models like the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 and Range Rover in the international markets.

The Nissan Tekton is undergoing final validation and testing procedures before the SUV hits the market. The Nissan Tekton is internally known as the ‘Baby Patrol’, as the automaker has claimed that it comes with influence from the Nissan Patrol, the flagship SUV of the brand in the international market, where it competes with rivals such as the Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 and Land Rover Range Rover.

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As Nissan is preparing to bring the Tekton to India, here are the top five facts about this upcoming SUV that interested buyers should know.

Nissan Tekton: Bold yet classy design

Nissan Tekton is a mid-size SUV, and it sports a design philosophy that is bold yet classy at the same time. As the internal nickname for the SUV suggests, the Tekton is heavily inspired by the muscular and upright design language of the Nissan Patrol. The SUV gets an imposing front profile, sculpted and bold grille, chunky proportions, squared-off wheel arches, and a high bonnet line, among others. The Tekton will blend the modern styling elements with the bold and boxy stance. There will be sleek LED DRL, LED projector headlamps, stylish alloy wheels, slim and connected LED taillights, etc.

Nissan Tekton: Based on CMF-B modular platform

The Nissan Tekton will be based on the CMF-B modular vehicle architecture, which is the same platform that underpins the latest generation Renault Duster. The CMF-B platform is known for its high modularity, support for multiple body styles, advanced safety systems, and hybrid powertrain technology compliance. Hence, expect the Nissan Tekton to come following the Renault Duster on multiple aspects and get the aforementioned USPs.

Nissan Tekton: Feature-packed cabin

The upcoming Nissan Tekton is expected to come with a host of advanced technology-aided features, just like its Renault sibling. There would be a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster paired with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Other key features would include a six-speaker Arkamys audio system, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, wireless smartphone charger, a 48-colour ambient lighting system, powered and ventilated front seats, powered tailgate, etc.

Nissan Tekton: Safety on priority

The Nissan Tekton, sharing its platform and host of other tech-aided features, expect to come with safety level similar to the Duster. The Renault SUV scored five-star safety at Bharat NCAP crash test and the Tekton too would replicate the same. Speaking of the safety features, there would be a evel 2 ADAS suite, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake, etc.

Nissan Tekton: Plethora of powertrains

Nissan is expected to offer the Tekton with three engine options, just like the Renault Duster. The first will be a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit churning 100 bhp power and 166 Nm torque. Focusing on fuel efficiency and lower pricing, this will come paired with a six-speed manual gearbox. There would be a performance-focused 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine as well, capable of generating 162 bhp and 280 Nm torque. This would be available with transmission choices, including a six-speed manual and a six-speed dual-clutch automatic unit. Expect the Tekton to get a 1.8-litre strong hybrid powertrain, combining a petrol motor with two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. This is capable of generating 162 bhp power and 172 Nm torque.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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