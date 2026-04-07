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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Revealed Ahead Of April 9 Launch

Volkswagen Taigun facelift revealed ahead of April 9 launch

By: Ayush Arya
| Updated on: 07 Apr 2026, 13:16 pm
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  • Volkswagen has revealed the Taigun facelift ahead of its April 9 unveiling. The SUV gets a revised front design, feature updates, and is expected to continue with the same petrol engines.

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Volkswagen has revealed the updated Volkswagen Taigun ahead of its official unveiling scheduled for 9 April. The company has also confirmed that production of the facelifted model has commenced at its Pune facility.

At this stage, Volkswagen has not released detailed specifications, with the update limited to design images and a brief outline of changes.

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New Volkswagen Taigun: Design

Minor cosmetic updates to keep the SUV fresh

From the images, the Taigun receives a revised front fascia. The headlights appear to be reworked, while the front grille is now slimmer than before. The front bumper has also been updated, giving the SUV a sharper look. Overall, the design direction aligns with newer global Volkswagen models, with some visual cues reminiscent of the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.

While the rear design has not been fully shown, a teaser released earlier suggests changes to the rear fascia as well. Interior updates are also expected, with Volkswagen confirming that the new Taigun will offer additional features over the outgoing model.

New Volkswagen Taigun: Engine Specifications

Engine options likely to stay the same

Mechanically, the Taigun is expected to remain unchanged. It will likely continue with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. The 1.0-litre unit produces 114hp and 178Nm, paired with a six-speed manual and a new eight-speed automatic, replacing the earlier six-speed automatic.

The 1.5-litre engine delivers 148hp and 250Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. Prices are expected to see a minor revision following the update.

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First Published Date: 07 Apr 2026, 13:16 pm IST

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