Nissan Magnite GEZA Edition coming soon, gets 9-inch HD screen, JBL speakers

Nissan Magnite GEZA Special Edition is all set for its launch in the Indian car market and brings with it the promise of an enhanced feature list that is primarily targeted at elevating the travel experience inside the sub-compact SUV from the Japanese company.

Bookings for the Magnite GEZA Special Edition were officially opened on Friday for an amount of ₹11,000 and its official launch will take place on May 26 when the pricing structure is announced. Magnite at present starts at ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom).

Magnite has been a hit for the Japanese car maker that has otherwise struggled to find a firm footing in India's car market. At launch, Magnite had an introductory starting price of under ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom) which helped it strike a connect with potential buyers. And while there have been price revisions since, the model has done fairly well. With the introduction of a special edition version, Nissan is now expecting yet another increase in traction. “We are introducing the Magnite Geza Special Edition with best-in-class contemporary features that enhances the Magnite’s value proposition for discerning customers," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Among the big updates on the special edition Magnite are the inclusion of a high-resolution nine-inch infotainment screen which is paired with JBL speakers. The system will also support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, the special edition gets trajectory rear camera, ambient lighting that can be controlled through mobile application and a premium beige-coloured upholstery. On the outside, it will get a shark-fin antenna.

Since its first launch, Nissan says it has received well over one lakh bookings for the Magnite. A peppy 1.0 turbo-petrol motor has found many takers although there is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine as well. Last year, the company drove out Magnite Red Edition which too received a largely positive response.

