Nissan Magnite SUV receives one lakh bookings in India

Nissan Magnite SUV, one of the most affordable in the sub-compact segment, was first launched in India in December, 2020.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Jun 2022, 04:21 PM
Nissan India has registered one lakh bookings for its flagship SUV Magnite. The carmaker has announced that the popular sub-compact SUV, which is also one of the most affordable options in its segment, has achieved the milestone more than two years after it was introduced in the Indian market. Nissan had launched the Magnite SUV to take on the might of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and others back in December, 2020. It still contributes a sizeable chunk of Nissan's overall sales in India.

Earlier in March this year, Nissan Motor rolled out the 50,000th Magnite SUV from the Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) facility in Chennai. The Magnite SUV is the first global product from the Japanese brand that was launched under the the carmaker's NEXT transformation plan. Nissan Motor also exports the made-in-India Magnite SUV to 15 countries.

Nissan Magnite is also one of the safest cars India has. The sub-compact SUV received four-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests in February this year. 

Nissan India offers the Magnite SUV in four trims spread across 10 variants. Under the hood, there are two petrol engine options on offer. The first is a 1.0-litre B4D naturally-aspirated petrol unit which can churn out maximum output of 71 bhp. The second one is a 1.0-litre HRA0 turbo-petrol engine which can generate maximum power of 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. The engines come mated to either a five-speed manual transmission unit or an XTronic CVT gearbox. The petrol manual versions of the Magnite offers mileage of 20 kmpl, certified by ARAI. The CVT variant offers a mileage of nearly 18 kmpl.

In terms of features, Nissan Magnite packs quite a few even at its price point. Some of them include the likes of an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument console, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control and keyless entry.

Nissan Magnite prices in India start from 5.88 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-spec model costs 10.56 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 03 Jun 2022, 04:21 PM IST
