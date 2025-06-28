Nissan Magnite gets offers of up to 86,000, celebrates 2 lakh sales

Nissan Motor India has announced that it will be offering benefits of up to ₹86,000 with the Magnite . It is a celebratory offer as the compact SUV recently crossed the 2 lakh sales milest one in India. To know more information about the offer, the customers would need to visit the authorised dealerships, as they would be able to give out further details.

Nissan Magnite CNG launched

Nissan recently introduced the CNG-powered version of the Magnite in the Indian market. It is priced at ₹6.89 lakh ex-showroom. In contrast to numerous competitors that provide factory-installed CNG kits, the Magnite CNG features a dealer-level retrofit, indicating that the CNG kit is fitted at authorized centers after the vehicle has departed from the factory. This method presents customers with a more adaptable and economical option for transitioning to cleaner fuel, appealing to environmentally aware consumers.

Dealer fitted CNG

The CNG kit installed in the Magnite is designed, produced, and quality-checked by Motozen, an external supplier. It features a 12 kg single-cylinder configuration and is fitted at government-approved installation centers. Motozen offers warranty protection for the components of the CNG kit, while Nissan maintains its standard warranty of three years or 100,000 kilometers on the vehicle, even after the retrofit.:

What is the price of the retrofitment kit?

The retrofit kit is available for ₹75,000 and is compatible with any variant of the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol Magnite. The base petrol model is priced at ₹6.14 lakh, while the CNG variant starts at ₹6.89 lakh.

This positions it as one of the most cost-effective CNG-equipped SUVs in India, particularly when compared to competitors that come with factory-installed kits.

The Magnite is offered with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine options. Transmission choices include a manual, AMT and CVT. There is also now a CNG powertrain on offer.

What are the features of the Nissan Magnite CNG?

Although it is a more budget-friendly choice, the Magnite CNG still provides a well-appointed interior. It includes an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital 7-inch instrument cluster, push-button start/stop functionality, USB Type-C ports, and automatic climate control.

In terms of safety, it comes equipped with six airbags as standard, in addition to features such as Vehicle Dynamic Control, Electronic Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System, ABS with EBD, Hydraulic Brake Assist, ISOFIX child seat anchors, and a high-speed alert system.

What are the rivals of the Nissan Magnite CNG?

In the Indian market, the Magnite CNG competes with competitors like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG, Tata Punch iCNG, and Hyundai Exter CNG.

