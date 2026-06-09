Next-gen Hyundai i20 teased for the 2nd time, new tail lamp design revealed

Hyundai has released another teaser of the upcoming fourth-generation i20 premium hatchback ahead of its global debut next month. While the latest teaser does not reveal the complete design, it provides a clearer look at the rear lighting setup, confirming a fresh styling direction for one of Hyundai's most popular hatchbacks.

The new-generation i20 has already been spotted testing overseas as well as on Indian roads, indicating that its India launch could follow soon after the global unveil.

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New rear design inspired by Ioniq models

The biggest highlight of the latest teaser is the redesigned tail lamp setup. The next-generation i20 features a pair of sweeping LED tail lamps that appear to draw inspiration from the Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan. Although Hyundai has not officially confirmed it yet, the hatchback is also expected to get a connected LED light bar running across the width of the tailgate, giving it a more premium and futuristic appearance.

The rear bumper and tailgate are also likely to receive subtle styling revisions to complement the updated lighting signature.

Front end expected to get a complete makeover

Earlier teasers and spy shots have already hinted at significant changes at the front. The next-generation i20 is expected to feature a full-width light bar along with Y-shaped LED daytime running lamps and sharp multi-projector LED headlamps. These elements align with Hyundai's latest global design language and have already been seen on heavily camouflaged test vehicles.

Spy images also suggest that Hyundai will replace the current model's large cascading grille with a smaller rectangular unit. A wider lower air intake and squared-off fog lamp housings are expected to give the hatchback a cleaner and more aggressive front fascia.

Sharper profile with subtle changes

From the side, the upcoming i20 is expected to retain its familiar proportions while introducing a stronger character line running along the body. Test mules have also revealed a noticeable kink near the rear door window line, although heavy camouflage has made it difficult to determine whether Hyundai will incorporate a rear quarter glass in the production model.

The alloy wheel design is also expected to be updated to complement the sharper exterior styling.

India launch expected after global debut

Hyundai will officially unveil the fourth-generation i20 globally next month. Given that prototypes have already been undergoing tests on Indian roads, the premium hatchback is expected to arrive in the Indian market shortly after its international debut.

Along with the redesigned exterior, the new i20 is also expected to receive updates to its cabin, technology features and safety equipment, although Hyundai is yet to reveal official specifications.

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