Next generation Skoda Superb & Kodiaq to arrive by the end of 2023

Skoda Auto will be introducing the next-generation Superb and Kodiaq globally in the second half of 2023. The Czech auto giant confirmed the development in its annual report for 2022 while announcing several new and updated models are set to arrive in the latter part of the year. Apart from the new-generation Skoda Superb and Kodiaq, the company will also bring mid-cycle updates to the Kamiq crossover and Scala hatchback, while the Enyaq electric SUV will get a new top-spec Laurin & Klement (L&K) variant.

The Skoda Superb and Kodiaq are the automaker’s most popular cars globally and the next generation promise to be evolutionary for both offerings. The big update on both models will be the addition of plugin hybrid (PHEV) powertrains. While the Superb has had a PHEV option, this will be for the first time that the Kodiaq will be offered one. It’s also noteworthy to mention that the new Superb will be produced in Bratislava, alongside the next-generation Volkswagen Passat, considering both models share the same underpinnings.

The 2024 Skoda Superb will be based on VW Group’s MQB Evo platform and will be offered with plug-in hybrid as well as internal combustion engine (ICE) options. This will most likely include the 1.5-litre turbo petrol, 2.0-litre turbo petrol as well as the 1.6-litre diesel and 2.0-litre diesel engines. The hybrid will most likely get the 1.4-litre four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor. The new Superb is likely to arrive as an estate and saloon.

The next-generation Skoda Kodiaq will get a plug-in hybrid version upon arrival

Both the new Kodiaq and Superb will get evolutionary styling and will build on the existing silhouette of either model. Expect to see more features and tech on the offerings, including autonomous driving, in keeping with the newer safety regulations as well as market demand.

The current generation Skoda Superb is on its way out from the Indian market as the BS6 Phase 2 deadline nears. Not just the Superb but Skoda Auto India will also pull the plug on the Octavia in the Indian market from April onwards. While both models have been the brand’s bestsellers globally, the shrinking demand for premium sedans in India made Skoda consider otherwise.

That said, Petr Solc, Director of Sales and Marketing - Skoda Auto India, hinted that the Superb and Octavia could make a comeback in the future, depending on market conditions. Solc said that the automaker was looking to bring select models in limited numbers and the sedans could arrive in select numbers. The Octavia RS is also being considered for the Indian market. If given the green light, the new Superb and Octavia will arrive by FY2024. At present, Skoda Auto India is concentrating on the Kushaq and Slavia with more special editions planned. The company’s all-new launch in the next fiscal will be the Enyaq iV electric SUV.

