New Skoda Kushaq, Slavia special editions planned in 2023: Petr Solc

Skoda Auto India will be introducing new special editions for the Kushaq and Slavia in 2023, the company has confirmed. Petr Solc, Director of Sales and Marketing - Skoda Auto India, recently confirmed the development in a recent media interaction. Both the Kushaq and Slavia are the brand’s bestsellers in India and helped it achieve a 125 per cent annual growth in sales in the 2022 calendar year.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 06 Jan 2023, 15:45 PM
The Skoda Kushaq and Slavia have been the brand's bestsellers in 2022 leading it to a 125% growth

The Skoda Kushaq arrived in 2021 while the Slavia sedan arrived in early 2022. Both models have been off to a good start and are based on the automaker’s MQB A0 IN platform, specially designed for the Indian market. Without disclosing what the special edition models will be, Solc said that the company will be bringing out new iterations from time to time, in order to keep the model line fresh amidst newer competition.

Also Read : Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV confirmed for India, to arrive in next fiscal

Skoda will be bring the Slavia Monte Carlo Edition this year on the same lines as the one for the Kushaq

Skoda introduced the Kushaq Monte Carlo last year bringing new features and aesthetic upgrades to the compact SUV. The Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo edition is most likely to be the next offering from the carmaker bringing similar updates to the midsize sedan. The Slavia Monte Carlo edition will be about 70,000-80,000 more expensive than the top-spec Style trim. Don’t expect any mechanical updates to the Kushaq or Slavia, which will continue using the 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol engine options with manual and automatic transmissions.

The special editions will also keep Skoda’s product range fresh in 2023 amidst limited all-new models from the company. The automaker has confirmed that the Enyaq iV electric SUV will arrive in India in FY2024, which will be the brand’s first all-electric offering and will be a Completely Built Unit (CBU). The Kodiaq has already been updated for 2023 and Skoda Auto India is aiming for a higher supply of the full-size SUV from its headquarters for the domestic market.

First Published Date: 06 Jan 2023, 15:45 PM IST
TAGS: skoda Kushaq Skoda Slavia
