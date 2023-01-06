HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Skoda Enyaq Iv Electric Suv Confirmed For India, To Arrive In Next Fiscal

Skoda Enyaq iV electric SUV confirmed for India, to arrive in next fiscal

Skoda Auto India is all set to begin its electric mobility journey with the launch of the Enyaq iV electric SUV in the next financial year (FY2023-24). Petr Solc, Director of sales and marketing - Skoda Auto India, confirmed the development in a recent conversation with the media. The Enyaq iV is the brand’s first electric offering globally.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 06 Jan 2023, 12:57 PM
Speaking to the media, Petr Solc said, “Enyaq is the first electric model in Skoda’s global range. And we would like India to be the next market where Skoda brings the Enyaq. We are testing the Enyaq in India and we would like to bring it in the next fiscal year (FY2023-24)."

Also Read : Skoda Auto registers 125% growth in 2022, making it its ‘biggest year’ in India

The Skoda Enyaq iV is produced in the automaker’s main plant in Mlada Boleslav in the Czech Republic and is exported to multiple markets globally. The model will be making its way to the Indian market from the same facility as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). When asked about plans for local assembly of the Enyaq, Solc commented that the company “would like to test the demand and if demand is high, we can think of next steps [including local assembly]."

Watch: 2022 Skoda Enyaq Coupe iV and RS iV: First Look

The Skoda Enyaq iV was revealed globally in 2021 and the model has been spotted testing in India on numerous occasions over the past year. The model has been under evaluation for India for a while now. The all-electric offering gets a black trapezoidal grille with close vents, 19-inch aero Proteus alloy wheels and a sharply styled rear profile. The Enyaq is slightly larger than the Kodiaq in the company’s line-up and is based on Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform that underpins a number of new electric cars under the group brand’s umbrella.

The cabin of the Enyaq iV is loaded on the feature front and you also get a more luxurious lounge trim for a more premium look. Highlights include the 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital cockpit with head-up display, leather-wrapped steering wheel, ambient lighting, sunroof and more.

The Skoda Enyaq iV is expected to arrive with the 77 kWh battery pack that will power two electric motors. The PMS units promise a combined output of 201 bhp and 310 Nm of peak torque.The battery promises a range of 545 km (WLTIP Cycle) on a single charge. Globally, there’s also the more powerful Enyaq Coupe RS iV 80x variant that packs 295 bhp and 460 Nm of peak torque. The Enyaq iV is expected to be priced around 60-70 lakh (ex-showroom) upon arrival and will compete with the Kia EV6 in the same price range.

First Published Date: 06 Jan 2023, 12:57 PM IST
