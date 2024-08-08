New-gen Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC launched in India at 1.11 crore

Mercedes-Benz India has launched the new-generation GLC 43 AMG Coupe 4MATIC luxury SUV in the country priced at ₹1.10 crore (ex-showroom, India). The new-gen Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC arrives in an all-new avatar, following the launch of the new-gen GLC SUV in 2023. While the previous generation GLC 43 AMG Coupe was available with a V6, the new offering gets a downsized powertrain that promises more power and better efficiency, accentuated by the folks at Affalterbach.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC Styling

The GLC 43 AMG Coupe comes back to India after a hiatus of two years. The new version is based on the latest-gen GLC SUV and borrows the underpinnings from the latter. The overall design is accentuated with the AMG treatment including the Panamericana grille, AMG-spec alloy wheels, and beefier bumpers with larger air intakes. Compared to the standard GLC, the new GLC 43 AMG Coupe gets a receding roofline that gives the model its unique appearance over the regular SUV body style.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Specifications

Power on the new GLC 43 AMG Coupe comes from the 2.0-litre in-line four-cylinder turbo petrol engine hand-built in Affalterbach. The new motor uses an electric gas exhaust turbocharger, a technology borrowed from F1 cars, along with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. Compared to the predecessor which used a 3.0-litre V6 engine, the new and smaller engine develops 415 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. That's 33 bhp more than its predecessor with a 20 Nm drop in torque. The engine is paired with a 9-speed AMG Multi-clutch transmission that sends power to all four wheels.

0-100 kmph comes up in 4.8 seconds on the performance coupe SUV. The model also gets multiple driving modes, three-stage AMG steering, adjustable suspension and more.

2024 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Features

The cabin borrows the overall layout from the standard GLC but gets several AMG-specific upgrades including the AMG performance steering wheel, sports seats, contrast red stitching against the all-black cabin, and more.

The new GLC 43 AMG Coupe 4MATIC arrives in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU)

