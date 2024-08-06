Mahindra Thar Roxx features teased ahead of launch

Mahindra Thar Roxx will be the next big product from the homegrown manufacturer. It will launch on 15th August just like the 3-door version of the Thar was launched. The brand has been releasing new teasers for the upcoming SUV and the latest teaser shows a few features that the Thar Roxx will come equipped with.

The new teaser showcases that the Thar Roxx will come with a digital screen for the driver's display which will be borrowed from the XUV700. There would also be hill hold control and an Auto Emergency Braking System on offer. So, the Thar Roxx would probably come with Advanced Driver Aids System as well. It can be expected that the hardware for ADAS will be taken from the XUV700.

There would be a new touchscreen infotainment system that first made its debut on the XUV400 and is currently doing duty on the XUV 3XO as well. It is a 26.03 cm screen that will support Android Auto as well as Apple CarPlay. There would be automatic climate control and a few design elements of the dashboard would be taken from the current Thar.

The brand has also confirmed the presence of a panoramic sunroof and leatherette upholstery. There is sticking on the dashboard as well as door pads so the top-end variants could use soft-touch materials for a premium feel. Lastly, there would be a Harmon Kardon sound system.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Specs

Mahindra Thar Roxx will share its engines with the Scorpio N, Thar and XUV700. So, there would be a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. There would be a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. There would be a 4x4 system on offer as well.

