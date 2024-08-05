HT Auto
Mahindra Thar's Open Bookings Down By 29% In 2 Months As Thar Roxx Launch Nears

Mahindra Thar's open bookings down by 29% in 2 months as Thar Roxx launch nears

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 05 Aug 2024, 10:12 AM
  • Mahindra Thar's open bookings stood at 59,000 units in May 2024, which dropped to 42,000 units in July.
Mahindra Thar Earth Edition
Mahindra has launched a special edition of the widely popular Thar SUV. The special edition is christened Mahindra Thar Earth Edition. It comes wearing a special satin matte finished dune-beige Desert Fury colour, while the exterior and interior get a wide range of cosmetic changes to be distinctive compared to the standard version of the SUV. It comes priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.40 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.60 lakh (ex-showroom).
Inspired by the desert and its texture, the special edition Mahindra Thar SUV gets dune-inspired decals on the doors and rear fender, silver alloy wheels and matte black badges adding to its uniqueness. This special edition Mahindra Thar also wears an Earth Edition badge, positioned on the B-pillars, signifiying the special edition's exclusivity.
Interior of the special edition SUV gets a black coloured-base and light beige accents. The Thar Earth Edition sports beige coloured leatherette seats featuring dune designs on the headrests. The cabin is further enhanced with Desert Fury inserts on AC vents, steering wheel, centre console accent and the Thar branding on doors. It also gets dark chrome accents. Each of the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition SUVs come with a uniquely numbered decorative VIN plate starting with serial number 1.
Apart from the cosmetic updates, the layouts inside the cabin of the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition remains same as the standard version of the three-door true-blue offroader. The seats come wearing the beige colour theme keeping sync with the exterior, influenced by desert and sand dunes.
While the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition gets a wide range of cosmetic updates at exterior and inside the cabin, on the mechanical front, it remains same as the standard iteration of the three-door SUV. It is available in both petrol and diesel options, and with both manual and automatic transmission choices. The engine specifications, power output, torque output and fuel economy too remain same as the standard version of the Thar.
Mahindra Thar's open bookings stood at 59,000 units in May 2024, which dropped to 42,000 units in July.
Mahindra has launched a special edition of the widely popular Thar SUV. The special edition is christened Mahindra Thar Earth Edition. It comes wearing a special satin matte finished dune-beige Desert Fury colour, while the exterior and interior get a wide range of cosmetic changes to be distinctive compared to the standard version of the SUV. It comes priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>15.40 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.60 lakh (ex-showroom).
Interior of the special edition SUV gets a black coloured-base and light beige accents. The Thar Earth Edition sports beige coloured leatherette seats featuring dune designs on the headrests. The cabin is further enhanced with Desert Fury inserts on AC vents, steering wheel, centre console accent and the Thar branding on doors. It also gets dark chrome accents. Each of the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition SUVs come with a uniquely numbered decorative VIN plate starting with serial number 1.
Apart from the cosmetic updates, the layouts inside the cabin of the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition remains same as the standard version of the three-door true-blue offroader. The seats come wearing the beige colour theme keeping sync with the exterior, influenced by desert and sand dunes.
While the Mahindra Thar Earth Edition gets a wide range of cosmetic updates at exterior and inside the cabin, on the mechanical front, it remains same as the standard iteration of the three-door SUV. It is available in both petrol and diesel options, and with both manual and automatic transmission choices. The engine specifications, power output, torque output and fuel economy too remain same as the standard version of the Thar.
Mahindra is gearing up to introduce its much-awaited five-door iteration of the Thar SUV in the Indian market on August 15, which will be christened as Thar Roxx. Ahead of that, the automaker is ramping up the production and delivery pace of the three-door version of Thar. As a result, Mahindra Thar's current open bookings have dropped to 42,000 units in July 2024, down from 59,000 units recorded in May this year.

This marked a significant 29 per cent drop in Mahindra Thar's open booking numbers. The Mahindra Thar three-door model fetches about 5,000 units of fresh bookings every month. The number is expected to be augmented with the arrival of the Thar Roxx.

Watch: Mahindra Thar 2020: Full Drive Review

Mahindra Thar Roxx: What we know so far

Mahindra Thar Roxx will come with a design that is similar to the current three-door Thar. However, there will be distinctive design elements as well. The Thar Roxx will come with a new design LED daytime running lights, LED projector headlamps, revamped front grille with thicker slats. The LED taillights and alloy wheel designs too will come with a revised approach.

Inside the cabin, the Mahindra Thar Roxx comes with a more premium approach than the three-door Thar. The SUV also comes with a slightly revamped design layout. Additionally, the middle doors ensure the Thar Roxx is longer than its sibling as well as a longer wheelbase too, which results in better space and comfort for the occupants. The new Thar Roxx will come with a panoramic sunroof as well offering the occupants a further spacious and airy feeling inside the cabin.

While the homegrown automobile giant has teased the upcoming Thar Roxx multiple times through different teaser images giving us a glimpse of its exterior and interior design and features, the powertrain and its specifications remain a mystery. The Thar Roxx is expected to come powered by the same engine options, with different power and torque outputs. The current specifications of the three-door model's powertrain include a 117 bhp and 300 Nm generating 1.5-litre diesel engine, a 130 bhp and 300 Nm producing 2.2-litre diesel motor and a 150 bhp and 300 Nm generating petrol unit.

First Published Date: 05 Aug 2024, 10:12 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Thar Roxx

