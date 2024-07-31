HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mahindra Thar Roxx Suv Interior Features Leaked In New Spy Shots Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV interior features leaked in new spy shots ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jul 2024, 12:53 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mahindra will launch the Thar Roxx SUV, a five-door version of the standard Thar, on August 15.Mahindra Thar Roxx will rival the likes of Force Gurkha
...
Mahindra Thar Roxx interior
New spy shots have completely revealed what the interior of the upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV will offer. This is the first time that the interior of the production-ready five-door Thar SUV has been leaked. (Image courtesy: Instagram/plusdrive_155)
Mahindra Thar Roxx interior
New spy shots have completely revealed what the interior of the upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV will offer. This is the first time that the interior of the production-ready five-door Thar SUV has been leaked. (Image courtesy: Instagram/plusdrive_155)

The interior of the upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV has been leaked ahead of its launch on Independence Day (August 15) through latest spy shots. A video of the interior of Thar Roxx along with features the SUV will get have been revealed, giving an idea how the space inside the vehicle has been utilised in its long wheelbase version. The Thar Roxx SUV is the five-door version of the standard Thar, but will come with several changes, including exterior and interior design and features.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Interior details

The video, shared on social media platform Instagram, gives a sneak peek into the cabin of the upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV for the first time. The interior, which has been decked up in white colour in leatherette material, a first for the model. It also gets three seats in the second row with adjustable headrests for all occupants. Among other features that can be spotted are three-point seat belts, rear AC vents and power windows. The model that has been spied is likely to be a mid or lower variant of the Thar Roxx. It does not get panoramic sunroof, but has a single-pane sunroof.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra Thar Roxx (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 12.50 - 18.50 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 10.90 - 20.35 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Curvv (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv
Engine Icon1198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV700
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Thar (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Thar
Engine Icon2184 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

At the front, the Thar Roxx comes with an updated dashboard, a larger infotainment screen and a lot more. While the AC vents remain similar to the three-door Thar SUV, Thar Roxx will come with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen that is sourced XUV 3XO, an updated digital driver display, three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls similar to the one seen inside the XUV700.

Mahindra had earlier teased that the Thar Roxx will come with a panoramic sunroof in higher variants. The SUV will also offer features like level-2 ADAS, 360 degree camera for the first time. The sunroof and ADAS technology will be segment-first features in the lifestyle SUV segment.

Also Read : Buy Mahindra Thar or wait for Thar Roxx five-door version? Here's a quick check

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Exterior design

Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV will also look different from the standard Thar from outside with new design elements introduced by the carmaker in the iconic off-roader. These include C-shaped LED DRLs around circular LED headlights, a new grille which has six slats separated by a vertical one, newly designed alloy wheels and C-shaped LED taillights. The indicators of the SUV come mounted on the wheel arches on either side, and the rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engine, transmission expected

Mahindra Thar Roxx is likely to be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine. Both engines are expected to come paired with both manual and automatic transmission units. While Mahindra will offer all-wheel drive options in the higher variants, the spy shots reveal that the Thar Roxx may also get rear-wheel drive versions. Expect the Thar Roxx RWD to get traction control modes as option.

Mahindra Thar Roxx rivals

Once launched, Mahindra Thar Roxx will become only the second SUV in the lifestyle segment to be offered in both three-door and five-door versions. Earlier this year, Force Motors launched the updated Gurkha SUV in both variants. Among other SUVs, Thar Roxx will also rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2024, 12:31 PM IST
TAGS: Thar Roxx

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.