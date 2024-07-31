Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV interior features leaked in new spy shots ahead of launch

The interior of the upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV has been leaked ahead of its launch on Independence Day (August 15) through latest spy shots. A video of the interior of Thar Roxx along with features the SUV will get have been revealed, giving an idea how the space inside the vehicle has been utilised in its long wheelbase version. The Thar Roxx SUV is the five-door version of the standard Thar, but will come with several changes, including exterior and interior design and features.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Interior details

The video, shared on social media platform Instagram, gives a sneak peek into the cabin of the upcoming Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV for the first time. The interior, which has been decked up in white colour in leatherette material, a first for the model. It also gets three seats in the second row with adjustable headrests for all occupants. Among other features that can be spotted are three-point seat belts, rear AC vents and power windows. The model that has been spied is likely to be a mid or lower variant of the Thar Roxx. It does not get panoramic sunroof, but has a single-pane sunroof.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Mahindra Thar ROXX 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 12.50 - 18.50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Hyundai Creta 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kia Seltos 1497 cc 1497 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 10.90 - 20.35 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Tata Curvv 1198 cc 1198 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Mahindra XUV700 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mahindra Thar 2184 cc 2184 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 11.35 - 17.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers

At the front, the Thar Roxx comes with an updated dashboard, a larger infotainment screen and a lot more. While the AC vents remain similar to the three-door Thar SUV, Thar Roxx will come with a 10.25-inch infotainment screen that is sourced XUV 3XO, an updated digital driver display, three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls similar to the one seen inside the XUV700.

Mahindra had earlier teased that the Thar Roxx will come with a panoramic sunroof in higher variants. The SUV will also offer features like level-2 ADAS, 360 degree camera for the first time. The sunroof and ADAS technology will be segment-first features in the lifestyle SUV segment.

Also Read : Buy Mahindra Thar or wait for Thar Roxx five-door version? Here's a quick check

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Exterior design

Mahindra Thar Roxx SUV will also look different from the standard Thar from outside with new design elements introduced by the carmaker in the iconic off-roader. These include C-shaped LED DRLs around circular LED headlights, a new grille which has six slats separated by a vertical one, newly designed alloy wheels and C-shaped LED taillights. The indicators of the SUV come mounted on the wheel arches on either side, and the rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engine, transmission expected

Mahindra Thar Roxx is likely to be offered with a 2.2-litre diesel and a 2.0-litre petrol engine. Both engines are expected to come paired with both manual and automatic transmission units. While Mahindra will offer all-wheel drive options in the higher variants, the spy shots reveal that the Thar Roxx may also get rear-wheel drive versions. Expect the Thar Roxx RWD to get traction control modes as option.

Mahindra Thar Roxx rivals

Once launched, Mahindra Thar Roxx will become only the second SUV in the lifestyle segment to be offered in both three-door and five-door versions. Earlier this year, Force Motors launched the updated Gurkha SUV in both variants. Among other SUVs, Thar Roxx will also rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

First Published Date: