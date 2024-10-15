The new 2024 BMW C 400 GT comes equipped with new features and colour schemes
The newly updated two-wheeler now gets with traction control and motor slip regulation
The anit-lock braking system now comes with cornering functionality along with traction control
The BWM C 400 GT now comes with a 6.5-inch TFT display as standard
The scooter now complies with EU 5+ regulations and comes with a CVT transmission
Accessories such as a top case, USB connection, body protection protector, footboard inserts and more are also being offered
The BMW C 400 GT can also be bought with a large 10.25-inch display and offers connectivity options as well
Its 334 cc engine makes 34 bhp of max power at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 35 Nm at 3,750 rpm.
It has been on sale in the Indian market at a price of ₹11.25 lakh ex-showroom. However, a slight bump in this pricing is expected this time