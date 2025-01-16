Auto recap, Jan 15: Honda CBR650 & CB650R India launch, Skoda Kylaq Bharat NCAP 5-star rating, GRAP 4 curbs in Delhi-NCR

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Wednesday, January 15.

2025 Honda CBR650 & CB650R middleweight sport bikes launched

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2025 CB650R and CBR650R middleweight motorcycles, bringing back the popular nameplates. The 2025 Honda CB650R is the naked offering and priced at ₹9.20 lakh, while the 2025 Honda CBR650R is the full-faired sport tourer and priced at ₹9.99 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. Bookings for the new motorcycles are now open and the bikes will be sold via the premium Honda Big Wing dealerships.

Skoda Kylaq scores 5 stars in Bharat NCAP crash tests

The Skoda Kylaq has become one of the safety subcompact SUVs on sale securing an impressive five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests. The SUV managed to outperform the Mahindra XUV 3XO in the Bharat NCAP tests, earning the title of the safest subcompact SUV on sale. The Kylaq is the brand’s most accessible offering and deliveries are set to begin from January 27, 2025.

GRAP 4 curbs invoked in Delhi-NCR amid sharp dip in air quality

The Centre's panel on Delhi-NCR's air quality on Wednesday invoked curbs under stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) amid a sharp dip in air quality due to unfavourable meteorological conditions, according to an official order. Calm winds, low temperatures and foggy conditions allowed the accumulation of pollutants in the region, with the air quality index soaring from 275 on Tuesday to 396 at 6 pm on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predicted that AQI may breach the 400 mark soon.

