Auto recap, Nov 17: Hyundai bets big on CNG, GRAP 4 enforced in Delhi & more

GRAP 4 enforced in Delhi as pollution

Vehicle owners in the Delhi-NCR are now under stricter scrutiny under the GRAP 4, which is enforced from today, as the authorities go about enhancing efforts to fight the exponential increase in pollution levels in the city. They should carry a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate before taking their vehicles out. If not, they risk heavy penalties. Driving a vehicle without a valid PUC certificate is a serious offence and can attract an up to ₹10,000 fine.

Hyundai India bets big on CNG cars

Hyundai Motor India is betting big on CNG cars amid rapidly evolving consumer preferences. The carmaker has been witnessing accelerated demand CNG powered cars. Hyundai currently has CNG variants of three of its cars in India, which are Grand i10 Nios, Aura and Exter. The South Korean auto giant has registered an increase in the contribution of CNG cars to its total domestic sales.

Maruti Suzuki & Hyundai's market share drops to 12-year low in H1 FY25

Two of India's largest car manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have witnessed their market shares dropping significantly in the first half of this financial year, between April and September. The combined market share of these two carmakers dropped to a 12-year low level in the H1 of this fiscal, as the new entrants gained ground in the Indian passenger vehicle market. This comes as a notable transformation in the Indian market as the dominance of long-standing carmakers has been declining whole new companies are finding a stronger foothold.

