HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto Recap, Nov 17: Hyundai Bets Big On Cng, Grap 4 Enforced In Delhi & More

Auto recap, Nov 17: Hyundai bets big on CNG, GRAP 4 enforced in Delhi & more

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Nov 2024, 06:38 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Aura
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Aura
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Sunday, November 17.

GRAP 4 enforced in Delhi as pollution

Vehicle owners in the Delhi-NCR are now under stricter scrutiny under the GRAP 4, which is enforced from today, as the authorities go about enhancing efforts to fight the exponential increase in pollution levels in the city. They should carry a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate before taking their vehicles out. If not, they risk heavy penalties. Driving a vehicle without a valid PUC certificate is a serious offence and can attract an up to 10,000 fine.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.92 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10
Engine Icon998 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 3.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 6.61 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.54 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kia Clavis (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Clavis
Engine Icon1199 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 5.65 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Delhi pollution peaks, GRAP4 enforced: Can you drive your car?

Hyundai India bets big on CNG cars

Hyundai Motor India is betting big on CNG cars amid rapidly evolving consumer preferences. The carmaker has been witnessing accelerated demand CNG powered cars. Hyundai currently has CNG variants of three of its cars in India, which are Grand i10 Nios, Aura and Exter. The South Korean auto giant has registered an increase in the contribution of CNG cars to its total domestic sales.

Also Read : Hyundai India bets big on CNG cars, sees accelerated demand

Maruti Suzuki & Hyundai's market share drops to 12-year low in H1 FY25

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki & Hyundai's market share drops to 12-year low in H1 FY25. Here's why)

Two of India's largest car manufacturers, Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have witnessed their market shares dropping significantly in the first half of this financial year, between April and September. The combined market share of these two carmakers dropped to a 12-year low level in the H1 of this fiscal, as the new entrants gained ground in the Indian passenger vehicle market. This comes as a notable transformation in the Indian market as the dominance of long-standing carmakers has been declining whole new companies are finding a stronger foothold.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 18 Nov 2024, 06:38 AM IST
TAGS: Hyundai Maruti Suzuki Delhi pollution

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.