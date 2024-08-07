HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mercedes Amg Glc 43 Coupe & Cle Cabriolet To Be Launched In India Tomorrow

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe & CLE Cabriolet to be launched in India tomorrow

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Aug 2024, 16:58 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC and CLE Cabriolet are a part of the C-Class offering and are offerings that will be arriving in India as Complete
...
Mercedes GLC AMG 43 Coupe CLE Cabriolet
Both the Mercedes GLC AMG 43 Coupe and CLE Cabriolet are a part of the C-Class family and will be priced at over ₹1 crore (ex-showroom)
Mercedes GLC AMG 43 Coupe CLE Cabriolet
Both the Mercedes GLC AMG 43 Coupe and CLE Cabriolet are a part of the C-Class family and will be priced at over ₹1 crore (ex-showroom)

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch two new models in the country tomorrow, August 8, 2024. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC and CLE Cabriolet are a part of the brand’s niche offerings and will be arriving in India as Completely Built Units (CBUs). Both offerings are dramatically different in appeal and promise something special for their customers. Here’s what you can expect from the new GLC 43 Coupe and CLE Cabriolet.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz will be bringing the new-generation GLC 43 Coupe AMG to the market, after a hiatus of two years. Compared to its predecessor, the new GLC 43 Coupe AMG gets a massive change right from a new four-cylinder heart replacing the 3.0-litre V6, to the model now being a full import instead of being locally assembled.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC is powered by a new 2.0-litre twin-four-cylinder, turbo petrol replacing the 3.0-litre V6 available on the predecessor
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC is powered by a new 2.0-litre twin-four-cylinder, turbo petrol replacing the 3.0-litre V6 available on the predecessor

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLC43 Coupe
Engine Icon2996.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 83.10 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw M2 (HT Auto photo)
BMW M2
Engine Icon2993 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
Engine Icon3995.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 85.46 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Supra (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Supra
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 85 - 95 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Jaguar F-type (HT Auto photo)
Jaguar F-Type
Engine Icon5000.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 97.97 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe 2024
Engine Icon1950 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

The new-gen Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC is based on the latest-gen GLC that arrived in India last year. It gets the receding roofline for a more stylish look while power comes from the new 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol motor with 421 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic. Since it’s based on the new GLC, it gets the new dashboard layout with the 11.9-inch infotainment display, while the cabin gets the AMG treatment with sports seats, red accents, AMG steering wheel with a dedicated dial for drive modes.

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet
The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet serves as a replacement for the C-Class Cabriolet and E-Class Cabriolet and is longer than the standard C-Class
Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet
The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet serves as a replacement for the C-Class Cabriolet and E-Class Cabriolet and is longer than the standard C-Class

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

Up next, Mercedes will launch its third convertible in the form of the CLE Cabriolet. Based on the C-Class, the new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet goes for a two-door, soft-top mechanism, which can seat up to four in comfort. Expect the model to retain most of the features from the C-Class, while the styling has been slightly accentuated with a reprofiled rear to accommodate to the convertible body style.

The new CLE Cabriolet made its global debut in July last year and is offered with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine belting out 201 bhp (CLE 200) and 254 bhp (CLE 300 4MATIC). There’s also the CLE Cabriolet AMG with 443 bhp on offer. Globally, the Mercedes CLE Cabriolet serves as a replacement for the C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet, as well as the E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet. This is why it’s longer than the standard C-Class, which gives the model a significant distinguishing advantage over the four-door sedan.

Also Watch: Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review

Both offerings will be a part of the C-Class family and prices are likely to be over 1 crore (ex-showroom). More details on the new GLC 43 Coupe AMG and CLE Cabriolet will be available soon.

First Published Date: 07 Aug 2024, 16:58 PM IST
TAGS: V6 C-Class 500 GLC Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz Cars Mercedes GLC Coupe Mercedes Benz CLE Cabriolet Mercedes GLC Mercedes Mercedes Benz India

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.