Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe & CLE Cabriolet to be launched in India tomorrow

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch two new models in the country tomorrow, August 8, 2024. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC and CLE Cabriolet are a part of the brand’s niche offerings and will be arriving in India as Completely Built Units (CBUs). Both offerings are dramatically different in appeal and promise something special for their customers. Here’s what you can expect from the new GLC 43 Coupe and CLE Cabriolet.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz will be bringing the new-generation GLC 43 Coupe AMG to the market, after a hiatus of two years. Compared to its predecessor, the new GLC 43 Coupe AMG gets a massive change right from a new four-cylinder heart replacing the 3.0-litre V6, to the model now being a full import instead of being locally assembled.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC is powered by a new 2.0-litre twin-four-cylinder, turbo petrol replacing the 3.0-litre V6 available on the predecessor

The new-gen Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC is based on the latest-gen GLC that arrived in India last year. It gets the receding roofline for a more stylish look while power comes from the new 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol motor with 421 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 9-speed automatic. Since it’s based on the new GLC, it gets the new dashboard layout with the 11.9-inch infotainment display, while the cabin gets the AMG treatment with sports seats, red accents, AMG steering wheel with a dedicated dial for drive modes.

The Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet serves as a replacement for the C-Class Cabriolet and E-Class Cabriolet and is longer than the standard C-Class

Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet

Up next, Mercedes will launch its third convertible in the form of the CLE Cabriolet. Based on the C-Class, the new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet goes for a two-door, soft-top mechanism, which can seat up to four in comfort. Expect the model to retain most of the features from the C-Class, while the styling has been slightly accentuated with a reprofiled rear to accommodate to the convertible body style.

The new CLE Cabriolet made its global debut in July last year and is offered with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine belting out 201 bhp (CLE 200) and 254 bhp (CLE 300 4MATIC). There’s also the CLE Cabriolet AMG with 443 bhp on offer. Globally, the Mercedes CLE Cabriolet serves as a replacement for the C-Class Coupe and Cabriolet, as well as the E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet. This is why it’s longer than the standard C-Class, which gives the model a significant distinguishing advantage over the four-door sedan.

Both offerings will be a part of the C-Class family and prices are likely to be over ₹1 crore (ex-showroom). More details on the new GLC 43 Coupe AMG and CLE Cabriolet will be available soon.

