New Porsche 911 Hybrid scheduled for a global debut on May 28

Porsche AG has announced that it has concluded testing the upcoming 911 Hybrid ahead of its global reveal scheduled on May 28, 2024. The German automaker released the first official images of the new Porsche 911 hybrid with the model clocking a time of 7 minutes and 16.934 seconds at the Nurburgring circuit. Porsche says the new 911 hybrid is 8.7 seconds faster than “the corresponding version of the predecessor model," without going into specifics.

The hybrid powertrain is a huge change for the Porsche 911, an iconic sports car driven by high-powered pure petrol engines. The new hybrid engine arrives as part of a mid-life facelift to the current generation 911, the 99.2.2-gen, which will keep the model relevant through 2027 when the next-generation model arrives. The big update brings an electric motor to the turbocharged six-cylinder engine on the sports car. The rear engine will power the rear wheels, while the electric motor will drive the front wheels on the 911 hybrid.

The upcoming Porsche 911 hybrid lapped the Nurburgring circuit in 7m16.934s, faster than the current 911

The new Porsche 911 hybrid will also get tweaks to the exterior and interior and an updated line of six-cylinder petrol engines, all aimed to extend the current model’s life in an increasingly regulated market. The 911 hybrid is one of the four launches planned by Porsche this year including the new Panamera, electric Macan and new Taycan.

As Porsche completes testing for the 911 hybrid, Frank Moser, Vice President Model Line 911 and 718, said, “We left nothing to chance during development and tested the new 911 under all sorts of conditions all over the world. From the freezing cold to scorching heat, as was the case during the final stages of testing in Dubai. Whether at a high drivetrain load in the demanding conditions of mountain passes or in the stop-and-go traffic of an urban environment, the new 911 has mastered even the most difficult challenges with aplomb. All in all, our engineers and test drivers clocked up more than five million kilometres of development driving."

The new 911 Hybrid will come with tweaks to the exterior and interior that will be good until 2027 when the next generation 911 arrives

There’s no word on the power output from the new hybrid powertrain on the latest Porsche 911 but we should know that and more by the end of this month. The new 911 hybrid will make it to global markets including India later this year. The hybrid sports car is also expected to spawn a GT2 RS variant with over 800 bhp on offer. Porsche has maintained that the 911 will remain powered by an internal combustion engine for as long as possible but the electrification seems inevitable in the rapidly changing landscape.

