New Porsche 911 GT teased ahead of October 18 debut, two variants in the books

Earlier this year, Porsche took the wraps off of the new generation of the 911 sports car, the 992.2 Carrera and the Carrera GTS with the T-Hybrid powertrain. Since it is practically traditional for all new Carrera models to be followed by a high-performance track-focused version, everyone expected a GT model to be slated for a later release. The Stuttgart brand has now finally confirmed the latest 911 GT car to be in the books, with a global premiere slated for October 18, 2024.

Porsche has confirmed the new 911 GT model will premiere on October 18, 2024. Teaser suggests an aggressive design and the automaker will bring out tw

Porsche AG has shared a teaser image that showcases what seems to be the new 911 GT model’s side profile, practically silhouetted within a dark background. While there are barely enough details that illustrate what we are going to get, the silhouette boasts an aggressive rear spoiler, similar to earlier generations of the 911 GT3.

Porsche has stated that it will be unveiling two variants of the new GT model on the same day. While one is expected to be the new 911 GT3, the second model could either be the GT3 Touring or the more aggressive Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The teaser image does show what seems like the car’s roll cage, effectively suggesting that it might be the RennSport model coming our way.

Porsche 911 GT3: Powertrain expectations

The current, now outgoing, Porsche 911 GT3 is driven by a 4.0-litre naturally aspirated flat-six engine that makes 500 bhp and 470 Nm of maximum torque. This unit can make the car sprint from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds with the PDK transmission and 3.9 seconds with the manual. The GT3 RS with the same flat-six makes 517 bhp and 465 Nm of maximum torque and can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.

The new 911 GT3 is expected to come with higher power figures as usual but Porsche has not stated any specifics as of yet. There is a chance of the new model going the hybrid route – the latest 911 Carrera GTS debuted with a compact flat-six engine assisted by a single turbo with an integrated motor. While GT3 models have largely stayed naturally aspirated through the years, rising pressures to make more climate-conscious decisions may force the German automaker to incorporate ideas from the Carrera GTS.

