Everything you need to know about the all-new Mini Cooper S

Mini has recently brought out the new Cooper S alongside the Countryman E and the ever so recognisable hatchback comes priced at ₹44.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Mini Cooper S gets a new look for 2025, retaining classic charm with modern design elements. The Cooper S is offered in one variant and five colour options and has been brought to the Indian automobile market as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

The hatchback’s design remains characteristically Mini, with the front-end featuring round LED headlamps and an octagonal grille. The rear end retains the triangular tail lights and the car features a longer wheelbase than that of the previous generation. The Cooper S sits on larger wheels with options between 16-18 inch alloys made with recycled aluminium.

Mini Cooper S: Under the hood

All 2025 Cooper models will feature the same 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol with varying levels of tune. The Cooper S is the model that has been launched in India and it is able to generate 201 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. The turbo-petrol unit is linked with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and with its help, the power is sent through to the front wheels. The Mini Cooper S is able to make the zero to 100 kmph sprint in 6.6 seconds and has a top speed of 242 kmph.

The Mini Cooper S also includes three separate driving modes that may be selected based on the driver's needs and traffic. Green Mode is touted as an "extra-efficient" setting that lowers overall fuel usage. In this mode, the speedometer displays an efficiency meter, which lights green and measures throttle input. This helps the driver keep the automobile at the correct pace, increasing efficiency and getting more kilometres out of the vehicle. Among the two additional driving modes, the Core Mode delivers a traditional driving experience, and the Go-Kart Mode improves steering wheel and throttle responsiveness.

Mini Cooper S: Interior and technology

The Cooper S interior features Experience modes that incorporate distinct themes for the ambient lighting and the central display.

Interior design options for the Mini Cooper S include Essential, Classic, and Favoured Style. Each option has distinctive design elements that extend throughout the cabin, from the dashboard to the seat material. The car further features various Experience Modes that enhance the look and feel of the cabin by incorporating distinct themes for the ambient lighting and central interactive display.

The Cooper S receives the signature Mini Interactive display unit which is present in the Countryman E as well. The unit takes shape as a circular OLED touchscreen that seemingly floats on top of the AC vents. This unit serves as both the instrument cluster and the vehicle's infotainment system, and its UI appearance changes depending on the driving or experience mode. The Mini Interaction Unit has a diameter of 240 mm and is one of the more unique approaches to automobile infotainment systems. It includes its own navigation system that supports EV Routing. With this functionality, the car keeps track of available charging stations along the driver's intended itinerary. Mini claims that the Interaction Unit is driven by a new operating system and allows for voice-enabled connection with the integrated Intelligent Personal Assistant.

