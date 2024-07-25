HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Photos In Pics: Mini Cooper S And Countryman E Launched In India

In pics: Mini Cooper S and Countryman E launched in India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Jul 2024, 15:49 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Mini Cooper S and Countryman E Electric launched in India. Both Electric Cars are priced at 44.90 Lakhs & 54.90 Lakhs respectively. Know their Spe
...
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
1/9
BMW owned, Mini has launched two new models- the Mini Cooper S and the Mini Countryman E at 44.90 lakh and 54.90 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Mini Cooper S retains its iconic silhouette while incorporating subtle design enhancements. 
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
BMW owned, Mini has launched two new models- the Mini Cooper S and the Mini Countryman E at 44.90 lakh and 54.90 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Mini Cooper S retains its iconic silhouette while incorporating subtle design enhancements. 
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
2/9
Customers can choose from five colour schemes: Ocean Wave Green, Sunny Side Yellow, British Racing Green, Chill Red II, and Blazing Blue.
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
Customers can choose from five colour schemes: Ocean Wave Green, Sunny Side Yellow, British Racing Green, Chill Red II, and Blazing Blue.
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
3/9
The front grille is larger, the headlights redesigned, and the rear tail lamps retain their signature triangular shape. The Mini Cooper S features distinctive Union Jack-inspired taillights, adding a touch of British flair. 
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
The front grille is larger, the headlights redesigned, and the rear tail lamps retain their signature triangular shape. The Mini Cooper S features distinctive Union Jack-inspired taillights, adding a touch of British flair. 

Also check these Vehicles

Find more Cars
Mini Countryman E (HT Auto photo)
MINI Countryman E
BatteryCapacity Icon66.4 kWh Range Icon462 km
₹ 54.90 Lakhs
Compare
Mini Countryman (HT Auto photo)
MINI Countryman
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 40.50 - 49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mini Cooper S (HT Auto photo)
MINI Cooper S
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 44.99 Lakhs
Compare
Mini Cooper (HT Auto photo)
MINI Cooper
Engine Icon1998.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 38 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mini Cooper Se 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MINI Cooper SE 2024
BatteryCapacity Icon32.6 kWh Range Icon350 km
₹ 55 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tunwal Mini Lithino (HT Auto photo)
Tunwal Mini Lithino
Range Icon70 Km
₹ 0.55 Lakhs
Compare
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
4/9
The Mini Cooper SE boasts a 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system powered by Mini Operating System 9. The driver's display is integrated into this screen. Advanced features include a fish-eye camera, customisable driving modes, connected car services, keyless entry, power-adjustable seats, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems utilising 12 cameras.
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
The Mini Cooper SE boasts a 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system powered by Mini Operating System 9. The driver's display is integrated into this screen. Advanced features include a fish-eye camera, customisable driving modes, connected car services, keyless entry, power-adjustable seats, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems utilising 12 cameras.
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
5/9
The Mini Cooper S is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The combination produces 201 bhp and 300 Nm of ttorque. The power is delivered to the front axles only. 
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
The Mini Cooper S is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The combination produces 201 bhp and 300 Nm of ttorque. The power is delivered to the front axles only. 
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
6/9
The all-electric Mini Countryman shares its platform with the BMW iX1. Its design is characterised by a new octagonal grille, updated headlights and taillights. Mini is offering the Electric Countryman in six colour options: Smokey Green, Slate Blue, Chilli Red II, British Racing Green, Blazing Blue, and Midnight Black.
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
The all-electric Mini Countryman shares its platform with the BMW iX1. Its design is characterised by a new octagonal grille, updated headlights and taillights. Mini is offering the Electric Countryman in six colour options: Smokey Green, Slate Blue, Chilli Red II, British Racing Green, Blazing Blue, and Midnight Black.
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
7/9
The interior adopts a minimalist approach, echoing the design philosophy of the Mini Cooper. A prominent 9.5-inch round OLED display serves as the central infotainment hub, while a head-up display replaces the traditional instrument cluster for a clutter-free driving experience.
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
The interior adopts a minimalist approach, echoing the design philosophy of the Mini Cooper. A prominent 9.5-inch round OLED display serves as the central infotainment hub, while a head-up display replaces the traditional instrument cluster for a clutter-free driving experience.
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
8/9
The Mini Countryman Electric offers a range of comfort and convenience features, including power-adjustable front seats with a driver's massage function, ambient lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, climate control, and connected car technology. A panoramic sunroof adds to the airy feel of the cabin. 
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
The Mini Countryman Electric offers a range of comfort and convenience features, including power-adjustable front seats with a driver's massage function, ambient lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, climate control, and connected car technology. A panoramic sunroof adds to the airy feel of the cabin. 
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
9/9
Offered in two powertrains globally, the single-motor Mini Countryman E produces 201 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, while the dual-motor Mini Countryman ALL4 delivers 309 bhp. Both share a 66.45 kWh battery pack.
Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E
Offered in two powertrains globally, the single-motor Mini Countryman E produces 201 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, while the dual-motor Mini Countryman ALL4 delivers 309 bhp. Both share a 66.45 kWh battery pack.
First Published Date: 25 Jul 2024, 15:49 PM IST
TAGS: Mini Cooper Mini Countryman E

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.