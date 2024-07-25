In pics: Mini Cooper S and Countryman E launched in India
Mini Cooper S and Countryman E Electric launched in India. Both Electric Cars are priced at 44.90 Lakhs & 54.90 Lakhs respectively. Know their Spe
BMW owned, Mini has launched two new models- the Mini Cooper S and the Mini Countryman E at ₹44.90 lakh and ₹54.90 lakh respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Mini Cooper S retains its iconic silhouette while incorporating subtle design enhancements.
Customers can choose from five colour schemes: Ocean Wave Green, Sunny Side Yellow, British Racing Green, Chill Red II, and Blazing Blue.
The front grille is larger, the headlights redesigned, and the rear tail lamps retain their signature triangular shape. The Mini Cooper S features distinctive Union Jack-inspired taillights, adding a touch of British flair.
The Mini Cooper SE boasts a 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system powered by Mini Operating System 9. The driver's display is integrated into this screen. Advanced features include a fish-eye camera, customisable driving modes, connected car services, keyless entry, power-adjustable seats, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance systems utilising 12 cameras.
The Mini Cooper S is powered by a 2-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The combination produces 201 bhp and 300 Nm of ttorque. The power is delivered to the front axles only.
The all-electric Mini Countryman shares its platform with the BMW iX1. Its design is characterised by a new octagonal grille, updated headlights and taillights. Mini is offering the Electric Countryman in six colour options: Smokey Green, Slate Blue, Chilli Red II, British Racing Green, Blazing Blue, and Midnight Black.
The interior adopts a minimalist approach, echoing the design philosophy of the Mini Cooper. A prominent 9.5-inch round OLED display serves as the central infotainment hub, while a head-up display replaces the traditional instrument cluster for a clutter-free driving experience.
The Mini Countryman Electric offers a range of comfort and convenience features, including power-adjustable front seats with a driver's massage function, ambient lighting, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, climate control, and connected car technology. A panoramic sunroof adds to the airy feel of the cabin.
Offered in two powertrains globally, the single-motor Mini Countryman E produces 201 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, while the dual-motor Mini Countryman ALL4 delivers 309 bhp. Both share a 66.45 kWh battery pack.
First Published Date: 25 Jul 2024, 15:49 PM IST
