Mini Countryman Electric launched in India at 54.90 lakh: Key features

Mini India has just launched the all-new Countryman and the car is solely available in the electric variant. The Countryman E comes with a starting price of ₹54.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and features bigger proportions than the previous generation. The car looks sharper than before with new LED DRLs and a bolder octagonal grille. The Countryman E has been launched alongside the Mini Cooper S and both models are being brought to Indian soil as Completely Built Units (CBUs).

The Mini Countryman E is a five-seater compact SUV available in one variant and with six colour options. It receives multiple features such as the circular central touchscreen display that has become synonymous with the brand, as well as a digital instrument cluster and Mini digital key. While there are dual-motor configurations available in the global market, the MINI Countryman E sold in India will feature a single-motor front-wheel drive powertrain.

Mini Countryman E: Under the hood

The all-electric Countryman is offered in a single motor configuration that is able to generate a max power output of 201 bhp and peak torque output of 250 Nm. The Countryman E is able to make the standard 0-100 kmph sprint in under 8.6 seconds and the car is limited to a top speed of 170 kmph. Mini has stated that the Countryman E allows for a WLTP range of 462 km on a single charge.

The Mini Countryman E further brings three distinct driving modes that can be chosen according to the driver’s needs and the traffic. Green Mode is described as an “extra-efficient" setting that reduces base electricity consumption. In this mode, the speedometer shows an efficiency meter that glows green and measures throttle inputs. This aids the driver in keeping the car at the desired speed to enhance efficiency and gain extra miles out of the car. Among the two other driving modes, the Core Mode provides a classic driving experience while the Go-Kart Mode offers increased steering wheel and throttle responsiveness.

Mini Countryman E: Interior and technology

The MINI Countryman E features the signature central interactive display unit that serves as both the infotainment and the driver's instrument cluster. (MINI India)

Coming to the inside, the Countryman E is offered with three design choices – Essential, Classic and Favoured Style. Each option features unique design elements that span across the entire cabin from the dashboard to the seat upholstery. The car further features distinct Mini Experience Modes that elevate the look and feel of the cabin with individual themes for the ambient lighting and the central interactive display.

The Countryman E is equipped with the signature Mini Interactive display unit which takes centre stage as a circular OLED touchscreen positioned on top of the AC vents. This unit acts as both the instrument cluster and the car’s infotainment system and its UI theme adapts according to the drive or experience mode. The Mini Interaction Unit comes with a diameter of 240 mm and is one of the most unique takes on car infotainment systems. It has its own navigation system that allows for EV Routing, a feature that keeps track of available charging stations along the driver’s intended route. Mini states that the Interaction Unit is powered by a new operating system and allows for voice-enabled communication with the integrated Mini Intelligent Personal Assistant.

