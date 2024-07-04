HT Auto
Mini Cooper S and all-electric Countryman bookings open, will launch on …

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 04 Jul 2024, 14:24 PM
  • Mini Cooper S will come with an ICE powertrain whereas the Countryman will get an all-electric drivetrain.
2025 MINI Cooper S MINI Countryman E
The new-generation MINI Cooper S and Countryman E made their global debuts in September last year
2025 MINI Cooper S MINI Countryman E
The new-generation MINI Cooper S and Countryman E made their global debuts in September last year

Mini India has announced that they will be launching the Mini Cooper S and all-electric version of the Countryman on 24th July. The manufacturer is now accepting bookings through their online portal for both vehicles. The Cooper S and Countryman were unveiled last year in September. Both the vehicles have gone through some design evolution.

2025 Mini Cooper S: Styling updates

The redesigned Mini Cooper S features a new grille, updated round LED headlamps with three customizable LED DRL signatures, and cleaner lines with flatter surfaces. The silhouette remains the same, while the rear showcases an updated version of the Union Jack-themed taillights.

Inside, the cabin boasts a minimalist design with a large round 9.4-inch infotainment display in the centre console, housing the Mini Operating System 9 and most controls. The display also serves as the instrument console, with a head-up display positioned in front of the steering wheel. Mini has kept some familiar elements such as toggle switches for experience modes, parking brake, gear selector, and start-stop switch, along with ambient lighting in various colors to illuminate the cabin.

Also Read : New-gen BMW M5 breaks cover with 717 bhp hybrid engine, 500 kg excess weight

2025 Mini Cooper S: Specs

The Mini Cooper S will be equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that has been tuned to produce 201 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. The new model boasts a 25 bhp and 20 Nm increase in power compared to its predecessor. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 6.6 seconds, which is 0.1 seconds faster than the older version, and power is transmitted to the front wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Additionally, the automaker has unveiled the new-generation electrified Cooper SE, which may be launched at a later date.

2025 Mini Countryman E: Updates

The upcoming Mini Countryman will be introduced in an electric version. This electric SUV showcases an updated exterior design and an enhanced interior featuring a new circular OLED display, new materials, and more. The Mini Countryman E will be equipped with an electric motor producing 201 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 8.6 seconds. Additionally, Mini offers the more powerful Countryman SE ALL4 globally, which generates 494 Nm of torque. The company claims that the Countryman E has a range of 462 km, while the SE ALL4 provides 433 km (WLTP) on a single charge.

First Published Date: 04 Jul 2024, 13:48 PM IST
