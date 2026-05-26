MG Majestor set for India launch as production begins

JSW MG Motor India has commenced production of the new MG Majestor at its manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, ahead of the SUV’s launch in the Indian market. Positioned as India’s first D+ segment SUV, the Majestor has been designed to offer a blend of premium luxury, imposing road presence and serious off-road capability.

Dimensions and design

The Majestor will become MG’s new flagship SUV in India and is claimed to be the longest, widest and tallest offering in the D-segment category. The SUV features a bold upright design along with rugged styling cues aimed at buyers looking for a full-size premium SUV with strong real-world capability. MG says the SUV has been engineered to tackle demanding terrains while still delivering comfort and refinement for urban use.

Majestor will sit above the Gloster, once it is launched.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING MG Majestor 1996 cc 1996 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 40 - 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched MG Gloster 1996 cc 1996 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 41.07 Lakhs Compare View Offers Isuzu MU-X 1898 cc 1898 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 33.23 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 34.76 Lakhs Compare View Offers Toyota Fortuner Legender 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 41.54 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG Gloster Facelift 1996 cc 1996 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 40 - 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Engine and off-road capability

Powering the Majestor is a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine that produces 215.5PS and 478.5Nm of torque. The SUV comes equipped with an advanced 4WD system along with segment-first triple differential locks for the front, rear and centre. It also gets 10 dedicated off-road modes, designed to improve traction and control in varying driving conditions. MG has further equipped the SUV with Crawl Control Mode, making it the first D+ SUV in India to offer the feature. The Majestor also gets Level 2 ADAS technology aimed at enhancing overall safety and driver assistance.

Ownership benefits

The SUV offers a ground clearance of 219mm and a water-wading capability of 810mm. MG will also offer the Majestor with its ‘Complete Peace of Mind’ package that includes a 5-year unlimited kilometre warranty, 5-year roadside assistance and five labour-free services. Customers can pre-reserve the SUV by paying ₹41,000 through MG Motor India’s official website.

Rivals

MG Majestor will be going against the Toyota Fortuner Legender, Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and Volkswagen Tayron R-Line.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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