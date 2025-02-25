MG Hector gets benefits of up to 2.40 lakh

JSW MG Motor India has announced that they are offering benefits of up to ₹2.40 lakh on the Hector . The scheme is called ‘Power Pack’ and it offers five benefits. It is important to note that this is a limited-time offer that is valid till March 31. MG Hector with the Power Pack starts at ₹13.99 lakh ex-showroom.

What are the benefits of the MG Hector with Power Pack?

The Power Pack combines five benefits. The first one is the interest rate of 4.99 per cent, then there is the extended warranty and roadside assistance for peace of mind and complementary accessories to personalise the vehicle. Apart from this, the brand is also offering 50 per cent reduction in road tax which is subject to state RTO fee.

First Published Date: