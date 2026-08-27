Mercedes-Benz GLE L long-wheelbase unveiled in China; Is India launch on the cards?

German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed the long-wheelbase version of its GLE SUV at the 2026 Chengdu Motor Show in China. Called the GLE L, the long-wheelbase SUV is being produced in China now and has a wheelbase that is 120 mm longer than the standard model.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the GLE L in China with a 120mm longer wheelbase, turbo-petrol engines, enhanced rear-seat comfort, boss mode, new entertainment screens and advanced technology, with India launch unconfirmed

The China-spec GLE L is offered with two turbo-petrol powertrain options and introduces several updates focused on rear-seat comfort and technology.

Mercedes-Benz GLE L: New Rear-Seat Features

One of the key additions to the GLE L is a new ‘boss mode’ function designed to improve rear-seat comfort. The system tilts the front passenger seat backwards by 10.91 degrees, creating additional legroom for the passenger sitting behind it.

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Mercedes-Benz says the feature has been derived from the more luxurious Maybach GLS. The long-wheelbase GLE also receives new entertainment screens for rear passengers and a China-specific AI assistant.

Mercedes-Benz GLE L: Engine And Transmission

The GLE L will be available in two variants: 350 L 4Matic and 450 L 4Matic. Both versions use the same petrol engines offered with the standard-wheelbase GLE.

The GLE 350 L is powered by a 2.0L four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine developing 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The more powerful GLE 450 L gets a 3.0L inline-six turbo-petrol engine producing 381 hp and 560 Nm.

Both engines feature 48V mild-hybrid assistance and are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Power is sent to all four wheels through Mercedes-Benz’s 4Matic all-wheel-drive system.

The standard-wheelbase GLE has a broader powertrain lineup in international markets, including a 537 hp 4.0L twin-turbo V8 in the GLE 580, a plug-in hybrid GLE 450e and diesel-powered 350d and 450d variants.

Mercedes-Benz GLE L: Exterior Design

Visually, the GLE L remains largely identical to the standard-wheelbase SUV, with the extended wheelbase and newly designed alloy wheels being the primary differences.

The SUV continues with Mercedes-Benz’s gloss-black grille surrounded by chrome, along with multiple three-pointed star elements. It also retains the dual-barrel headlamps featuring Tristar-inspired LED daytime running lights.

At the rear, the overall design carries over from the standard GLE. The SUV gets wraparound tail-lamps with triangular LED elements, connected by a black trim strip, along with dual exhaust outlets.

Mercedes-Benz GLE L: Interior And Technology

The cabin design of the China-spec GLE L mirrors that of the standard-wheelbase version. The dashboard features three 12.3-inch displays, serving as the digital instrument cluster, central infotainment screen and front passenger display.

The SUV also gets a three-spoke steering wheel equipped with touch-sensitive controls, along with rocker and roller switches.

However, the longer wheelbase and additional rear-seat-focused equipment make the GLE L more oriented toward passengers likely to spend more time in the rear.

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Mercedes-Benz GLE L: India-bound?

Mercedes-Benz has not confirmed whether the GLE L will be introduced in India. The company already offers long-wheelbase versions of the E-Class and V-Class in the country, while demand for spacious luxury vehicles continues to grow.

The GLE L's introduction in the Indian market could make sense, since its key rival, the BMW X5, is expected to arrive in a long-wheelbase configuration in India in 2027. However, the extended GLE remains exclusive to China for now, with no official confirmation regarding its launch in India.

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