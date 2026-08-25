Third-gen Audi Q3 showcased in India; gets sharper, angular design

German automaker Audi has unveiled its new, third-gen, entry-level SUV, the Q3, in India. The new Audi Q3 boasts a host of changes in the exterior, interior, and features. The new Q3 retains the Volkswagen Group’s MQB (Modularer Querbaukasten) platform from the current model being sold in India. Upon launch, the new Audi Q3 will rival the likes of BMW X1 LWB and Mercedes-Benz GLA , among others.

Third-gen Audi Q3: Design

The third-generation of the Audi Q3 does away with the conventional headlamp design and swaps it for a split headlamp design. The DRLs get a pattern resembling the Matrix LED headlamps the Q3 used to get, with the current model being sold in India. The projector LED headlamps have been provided for better visibility on the road.

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Not only that, but the Q3 gets a massive grille in the front with a geometrical pattern. Apart from that, another honeycomb-patterned grille surrounds the front grille, giving the new-gen Q3 a more rugged, SUV-like appearance. Notably, the Audi logo is illuminated on the third-gen Q3, adding a more sporty feel to the SUV.

The side profile of the new Audi Q3 gets a distinct alloy wheel design, pronounced wheel arches, blacked-out ORVMs (outside rear-view mirrors), and body-coloured pull-type door handles, along with blacked-out roof rails and a shark fin antenna.

The rear profile, however, has undergone significant changes, with a connected tail lamp being introduced with the third-gen Q3. The tail lamps have been slimmed down and made more angular, giving the Q3 a completely new look at the rear. Moreover, it gets an integrated rear spoiler with a high-set stop lamp, along with a sloping roof. The rear, much like the front, boasts an illuminated Audi logo. The rear bumper gets a honeycomb pattern insert running the width of the car.

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Third-gen Audi Q3: Expected Powertrain

The third-gen Audi Q3 is expected to boast the same 2.0L four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 190 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. It is further expected to be paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic S-tronic transmission, sending power to all four wheels owing to Audi’s Quattro technology. Lastly, the new Audi Q3 is expected to be offered in two variants: Technology and Premium Plus, with the only differentiating factor being the features offered with the SUV.

Third-gen Audi Q3: Expected Price

The third-gen Audi Q3 is expected to be priced around the ₹43 lakh mark, with the top variant being priced around the ₹50 lakh mark. It is expected to undercut the BMW X1 LWB, similar to the current Audi Q3 model being sold in India.

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