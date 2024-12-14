Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 5-seater India launch confirmed on January 9

Mercedes-Benz India is gearing up for not one but two launches on January 9, 2024. The luxury auto giant has revealed that it will be introducing the new EQS 450 luxury variant alongside the all-new G 580 next month . The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 will be locally assembled in the country and India is the first market outside of the US to assemble the EQS SUV .

Mercedes-Benz India launched the EQS SUV in India earlier this year in the 580 guise and also introduced the more luxurious Maybach EQS SUV in the country. The upcoming EQS 450 variant will arrive as a more accessible version and in a five-seater layout. Unlike the EQS 580, which gets a seven-seater configuration, the five-seater option should bring a more comfortable rear seat experience to the occupants by liberating more room in the second row.

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 will be positioned below the EQS 580 in terms of pricing

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 Battery & Range

The new EQS 450 will draw power from the same 122 kWh battery pack used in the EQS 580 and promises a claimed range of 857 km on a single charge. Power comes from two electric motors, one on each axle, churning out 537 bhp and 858 Nm of peak torque with 0-100 kmph coming up in 4.7 seconds The battery can be charged from 10-80 per cent in 31 minutes using a 200 kW DC charger.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 Features

The new Mercedes EQS 450 is expected to carry most features from the 580 if not all. This includes the Energising Air Control Plus, a 5-speaker Burmester sound system, a 360-degree camera, five-zone climate control, soft-close doors, puddle lamps, and illuminated running boards. The EQS 450 is also likely to get the 56-inch Hyperscreen setup with three screens integrated into a single unit, along with rear entertainment screens. On the safety front, the luxury SUV will also pack nine airbags, a Level 2 ADAS suite, and more.

Mercedes EQS 450 Expected Price

The upcoming Mercedes EQS 450 SUV is likely to be priced between the EQE SUV and the EQS 580 putting the price around ₹1.40 crore (ex-showroom). More details on the new EQS 450 will be available soon. Meanwhile, the G 580 electric will be the showstopper at the event.

