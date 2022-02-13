Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Cars Mercedes-Benz CFO hopes auto industry's supply chain woes to ease in 2022 H2

Mercedes-Benz CFO hopes auto industry's supply chain woes to ease in 2022 H2

Mercedes-Benz along with several other carmakers around the world has been witnessing difficulties with vehicle production and sales.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 13 Feb 2022, 11:28 AM
Mercedes-Benz posted a five per cent sales slump in 2021 owing to several factors.

German luxury car brand Mercedes-Benz hopes the supply chain bottleneck that has been impacting the global auto industry severely will not ease before the second half of this year. The automaker also expects high raw material costs and semiconductor shortage to continue to impact it from meeting strong market demand in 2022.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz A-class Limousine
1332 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 39.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw X1
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 36.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Audi A4
1984 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 42.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: Mercedes-Benz introduces EV course in college module for academic upskilling)

Mercedes-Benz Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Harald Wilhelm said on Friday that the chip capacity is coming back up, and the ongoing semiconductor shortage will ease in the second half of this year. He also said that a good chunk of raw material costs is already locked in.

"It is a matter of fact that there will be a raw material headwind, so I think we will need the volume lever to mitigate and fight it," Wilhelm said. He also added that the luxury car brand will try and see what can be done on top of 2021 in terms of the pricing. However, he also pointed out that the pricing itself will not be enough.

The automaker in January revealed that it recorded a five per cent sales decline in 2021, losing its crown for the first time in five years to BMW as the premium carmaker with most vehicles sold. A key reason behind the slump in sales was supply chain bottlenecks. The supply chain issue such as shortage of automotive semiconductors and high procuring costs of raw materials have been driving the price of vehicles higher. Also, with production being affected waiting period of vehicles too are being elongated. These are impacting sales of the vehicles.

Mercedes-Benz is not the only carmaker that has been witnessing difficulties due to a shortage of semiconductors and high raw material costs. Several other car brands across the world too have witnessed similar problems.

First Published Date: 13 Feb 2022, 11:28 AM IST
TAGS: Mercedes Mercedes-Benz luxury car chip crisis microchip crisis semiconductor crisis
Related Stories
Mercedes-Benz cars become more profitable than ever amid global chip crisis
12 Feb 2022
Tata Motors expects its CNG car sales share to grow to 20% in next 3-5 years
13 Feb 2022
Volkswagen does not see chip crisis ending in 2022: Report
07 Feb 2022
Porsche hopeful to replicate its success in 2021 again despite chip shortage
07 Feb 2022
Chip crisis: Ford plans to suspend F-150, Mustang Mach-E and Bronco production
06 Feb 2022
Lamborghini plans to continue with ICE cars beyond 2030 despite EV push
12 Feb 2022
Toyota pushes EV part production at two US factories
12 Feb 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS