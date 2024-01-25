KTM 250 Duke vs Husqvarna Vitpilen 250: Which 250 cc motorcycle should you buy?

Husqvarna recently launched the updated Vitpilen 250 in the Indian market.
It shares its underpinnnings with the KTM 250 Duke which was also recently updated.
Both motorcycles use the same 249.1 cc single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 30.84 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 25 Nm.
The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that gets a slip-and-assist clutch. There is also a quick-shifter on offer for seamless up-and-down gear shifts.
Both motorcycles use 43 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. The suspension components are being sourced from WP Apex.
Braking duties are performed by a 320 mm disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer. KTM 250 Duke also gets Supermoto mode for the ABS.
KTM 250 Duke is priced at ₹2.39 lakh ex-showroom whereas the Vitpilen 250 costs Rs. 2,19,000 ex-showroom.