Mercedes-Benz introduces EV course in college module for academic upskilling

Mercedes-Benz has introduced an EV module in its Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics course for academic upskilling.
By
| Updated on: 08 Feb 2022, 06:11 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (REUTERS)
German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Tuesday said it has introduced electric vehicle (EV) module in its Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics course as part of an initiative to develop future talent pool in India and make them industry-ready through academic upskilling.

The first EV module for Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course will be rolled out at Maharshi Karve Stree Shikshan Samstha, (MKSSS Women's College) in Pune, which has been associated with the company since 2018, Mercedez-Benz India said in a statement.

The EV course will be integrated in the existing 12-month ADAM course and the company will collaborate with institutes to create a comprehensive module which bridges skill gaps and creates an 'EV Industry Ready' employable talent pool, it added.

(Also read | Global e-mobility might face delay, Mercedes CEO blames raw material scarcity)

Mercedes-Benz will subsequently introduce the EV module in two more institutes by 2022, followed by other institutes across the country in due course, it added.

Commenting on the initiative, Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said,"Electric is the future and it is imperative that we drive ahead with upskilling and reskilling initiatives for our talent pool, making them industry-ready and create a robust e-mobility ecosystem."

The new EV module of the ADAM course leverages Mercedes-Benz's global expertise to impart world-class training to the young generation, aspiring for an automotive career, he added.

Schwenk asserted that there is a need for the present academic curriculums to be in sync with the rapid transition and evolving requirements of the Indian EV industry.

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz to make EVs with ProLogium built solid-state batteries)

"With the introduction of the EV module, we are addressing this specific requirement and will help create a pool of young talents, who will be instrumental in supporting the transition to e-mobility," he said.

The continued association with MKSSS, Pune is a testament to the company's commitment to promoting a culture of diversity that offers equal opportunities to young aspirants to excel in the field of automotive mechatronics, Schwenk added.

MKSSS Secretary PVS Shastry said,"As the automotive industry is witnessing a demand for EV-trained workforce, this module will provide our students with an edge over competition and create good career opportunities."

(Also read | Mercedes-Benz EQC hits snag in China, demands for recall arise over faulty motor)

The EV course will be split into subtopics, designed to impart a holistic understanding of the latest cutting-edge EV technology at par with global industry standards. It will also provide an opportunity for the students to get hands-on practical expertise in EV technologies as well, the company said.

Mercedes-Benz had introduced the ADAM course in 2006 to build competencies and skills. It has been successfully operational in nine technical institutions in various cities across the country. Over 1,200 students have benefited from the ADAM course since its inception, the company said.

First Published Date: 08 Feb 2022, 06:11 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes electric vehicles EV EVs electric mobility
