HT Auto
Home Electric Vehicles Global e-mobility might face delay, Mercedes CEO blames raw material scarcity

Global e-mobility might face delay, Mercedes CEO blames raw material scarcity

Scarcity of key battery mineral like lithium could result into a major disruption in the global EV industry.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2022, 08:24 PM
The Mercedes-Benz EQC was the first EV to enter the luxury space in India.
The Mercedes-Benz EQC was the first EV to enter the luxury space in India.

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius has said that the global auto industry's electric mobility drive could face delay, due to the scarcity of key minerals that are used in EV batteries. Kaellenius said this in an interview with the German publication Die Zeit on Wednesday.

(Also Read: Electrified cars record 6.5 million units sales globally in 2021: Report)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz E-class-all-terrain
1950 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹ 75 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Gla (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Gla
1332 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 43.6 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Glc Coupe
1991 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 68 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt
3982 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch)
₹ 2.64 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-benz Amg Glc43 Coupe
2996 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 83.1 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

He said that the industrialization of mines and refinery capacities may not progress as quickly as demand for electric vehicles is increasing. “Should that happen, it would only delay e-mobility, but not prevent it," Mercedes-Benz CEO further added.

Ola Kaellenius' comment comes at a time when the global auto industry is pushing hard to adopt electric mobility. Not only the mass-market vehicle makers but the luxury car brands too rate emphasising on electric mobility. The demands for electric vehicles too are rising significantly around the world owing to several reasons.

These reasons include the increasing price of fossil fuel, tightening emission norms being imposed by governments, growing awareness around vehicular emission and its impact on global warming etc. Apart from that, the availability of a wide range of new electric cars too is impacting EV sales globally. All these factors are cumulatively impacting the sales of electric cars.

A report by EV Volume claims that electrified cars sold more than 6.5 million units around the world in 2021 with 11 per cent of them attributed to pure electric vehicles. In December 2021 alone, over 907,000 electrified cars were sold around the world, claims the report.

While the demands are on the positive side for the automakers and motivating them, the alarming picture is the scarcity of key mineral reserve that is used for making EV batteries. Also, the development of improved battery technology is slower than the growth for EVs. Hence, keeping a balance between demand and supply could become a tough task for automakers in the coming years.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2022, 08:24 PM IST
TAGS: Mercedes-Benz electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Koenigsegg Quark e-motor puts Goliath-like power in a David-like package
Koenigsegg Quark e-motor puts Goliath-like power in a David-like package
Global e-mobility might face delay, Mercedes CEO blames raw material scarcity
Global e-mobility might face delay, Mercedes CEO blames raw material scarcity
Electrified cars record 6.5 million units sales globally in 2021: Report
Electrified cars record 6.5 million units sales globally in 2021: Report
Rolls-Royce Ghost, Cullinan, Phantom EV successors to come with similar pricing
Rolls-Royce Ghost, Cullinan, Phantom EV successors to come with similar pricing
Tata-owned Jaguar working on new indigenous EV platform, calls it Panthera
Tata-owned Jaguar working on new indigenous EV platform, calls it Panthera

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city