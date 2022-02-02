HT Auto
Home Electric Vehicles Electrified cars record 6.5 million units sales globally in 2021: Report

Electrified cars record 6.5 million units sales globally in 2021: Report

In December 2021 alone more than 907,000 electrified cars were reportedly sold around the world.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Feb 2022, 08:08 PM
Tesla Model 3 was the bestselling electric car in the world in 2021.
Tesla Model 3 was the bestselling electric car in the world in 2021.

Electrified cars reportedly sold more than 6.5 million units around the world in 2021. In December 2021 alone, over 907,000 electrified cars were sold around the world, claims a report by EV Volume.

(Also Read: Rolls-Royce Ghost, Cullinan, Phantom EV successors to come with similar pricing)

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 63.4 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Bmw 6 Series Gt (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 6 Series Gt
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 67.9 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

Demands for electric cars have been rising fast around the world owing to several reasons. These include the increasing price of fossil fuel, tightening emission norms being imposed by governments, growing awareness around vehicular emission and its impact on global warming etc. All these factors are cumulatively impacting the sales of electric cars. Besides that, the availability of a wide range of new electric cars too is impacting EV sales globally.

The report claims that electrified car sales in December 2021 increased significantly from the November sales numbers. In November 2021, electrified cars sold around the world were more than 720,000 units. It also claims that December 2021 electrified car sales were around 59 per cent higher than a year ago period when almost 571,000 units of EVs were sold globally.

It further claims that the vast majority of new plug-in car sales were all-electric cars. In December electric cars contributed 11 per cent of total electrified car sales globally. The plug-in hybrid vehicles contributed four per cent to the total vehicles.

The report claims that in 2021, almost 6.5 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally, which is about 108 per cent higher than the 3.1 million units recorded in 2020. It says that BEVs sold around 4.6 million units last year registering 69 per cent YoY growth. PHEVs recorded 1.9 million units marking 31 per cent YoY growth.

Model-wise speaking, the top-selling electric car in 2021 was the Tesla Model 3, followed by Wuling's Hong Guang Mini EV and Tesla Model Y. Chinese market contributed significantly to the total global sales of electrified vehicles. Other markets that contributed substantially to the total sales include Norway and other European countries.

First Published Date: 02 Feb 2022, 08:07 PM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Koenigsegg Quark e-motor puts Goliath-like power in a David-like package
Koenigsegg Quark e-motor puts Goliath-like power in a David-like package
Global e-mobility might face delay, Mercedes CEO blames raw material scarcity
Global e-mobility might face delay, Mercedes CEO blames raw material scarcity
Electrified cars record 6.5 million units sales globally in 2021: Report
Electrified cars record 6.5 million units sales globally in 2021: Report
Rolls-Royce Ghost, Cullinan, Phantom EV successors to come with similar pricing
Rolls-Royce Ghost, Cullinan, Phantom EV successors to come with similar pricing
Tata-owned Jaguar working on new indigenous EV platform, calls it Panthera
Tata-owned Jaguar working on new indigenous EV platform, calls it Panthera

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city