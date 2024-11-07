Mercedes teases the upcoming AMG C 63 S E Performance. Here's what to expect

Mercedes-Benz India has recently teased the upcoming AMG C 63 S E Performance in a couple of posts uploaded recently on ‘X’. In the teaser images, the manufacturer has showcased the hood with a prominent air intake scoop and in another image, the 18-spoke alloy wheels have been teased. The launch is slated to be held on 12 November 2024.

The brand used hashtags ‘#C63 #AMG #HeresToTheHeart #MercedesBenzIndia’ to publicise the post indicative of the marketing tagline ‘Here's to the heart.’ Mercedes terms this performance sedan to be having the world's most powerful four-cylinder engine.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E-Performance: Engine

The heart of the matter, Mercedes-AMG's 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine paired with an electric motor is all the magic which the brand has extracted from its Formula 1 racecar. This engine has been incorporated in the C 63 S E-Performance with the electric motor positioned over the rear axle. The setup provides power to all fours and makes a combined output of 661 bhp and over 1,000 Nm of torque.

The turbocharger technology on this engine is an electric exhaust gas type which helps in reducing the turbo lag. The car also gets the AMG Dynamic Select system which allows drivers to choose from eight different driving modes.

Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E-Performance: Details

The new design of the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S E-Performance is expected to get AMG-specific elements on both the exterior and interior. The cabin will also feature the latest MBUX system, sports seats with AMG performance seats as optional and multiple display screens. It will also get rear-axle steering with speed-sensitive steering that will adapt to cornering requirements depending on the dynamic mode selected.

This car will be one of the last launches by the brand for this year in the Indian markets. The manufacturer launched a total of 13 products in 2024 including the likes of the new E-Class, GLS, EQS SUV and many more to date.

