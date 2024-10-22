HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mercedes Amg G 63 Launched At 3.60 Crore, Gets New Tech, Features And Mild Hybrid Tech

Mercedes-AMG G 63 launched at 3.60 crore. Check details

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 22 Oct 2024, 14:29 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Mercedes-AMG G 63 is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 engine that gets mild hybrid technology.
Mercedes-AMG G 63
Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 now features Race Start and a top speed of 240 kmph.
Mercedes-AMG G 63
Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 now features Race Start and a top speed of 240 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 has been launched in the Indian market at 3.60 crore ex-showroom before any options. The first batch of 120+ units has already been reserved. Now, Mercedes-Benz has opened bookings for deliveries that will take place in Q3 2025. The SUV now comes with an updated design while retaining that iconic silhouette, new features and mild-hybrid technology.

Mercedes-AMG G 63: Specs

Powering the 2025 G 63 is a 4.0-litre V8 that has been handcrafted. It puts out 576 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 850 Nm. It also gets a 20 bhp of extra boost through the mild hybrid technology. The gearbox on duty is a 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. There are also paddle shifters on offer in case the driver wants to take manual control.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mercedes-benz G-class (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Engine Icon2925 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2.55 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Amg Gt 63 S E Performance (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 63 S E Performance
Engine Icon3982.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.30 Cr
Compare
Mercedes-benz Amg S 63 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG S 63
Engine Icon3982 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 3.30 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mg G10 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
MG G10
FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 24 - 30 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mercedes-benz Amg E63 (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz AMG E63
Engine Icon3982.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.70 Cr
Compare
Mercedes-benz Gle (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Engine Icon2999 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 97.85 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Mercedes-AMG G 63: Acceleration

Mercedes also offers Race Start which is essentially launch control. While using this functionality, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds.

Mercedes-AMG G 63: Off-road capability

The AMG G 63 comes with a massive 229 mm of ground clearance along with a water wading depth of 700 mm. The approach angle is 31 degrees while it can still stay stable at an incline of 35 degrees.

(Read more: Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs BMW 5 Series: Which luxury car will you choose?)

Mercedes-AMG G 63: What's new?

Mercedes has made a few design changes to the G 63. It now comes with vertical slats for the grille just like the AMG cars. The radiator grille is finished in dark chrome and there are new colour choices on offer as well. The alloy wheels on the size now measure up to 22 inches.

There is also a new keyless entry feature on offer which is a first for the G-Class. The SUV is also updated with MBUX touchscreen infotainment system which now supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It comes connected to an 18-speaker 760 Burmester sound system.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 22 Oct 2024, 12:59 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.