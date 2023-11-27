Skoda Kushaq Slavia Elegance editions launched. Check price and features

Skoda has introduced a new all-black edition of its flagship SUV and sedan
The Kushaq Elegance is priced between ₹18.31 lakh and ₹19.51 lakh (ex-showroom)
The Slavia Elegance is priced between ₹17.52 lakh and ₹18.92 lakh (ex-showroom)
Both models, powered by 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines, will be offered with manual as well as DSG transmission options
In terms of updates, Kushaq comes with cosmetic changes like chrome garnish on grille and window
For Slavia, Skoda has added chrome garnish at the rear as well
Among other changes, both models will come with a new dual-tone alloy wheels
Both Kushaq and Slavia will also get Elegance insignia on the B-pillar as well as steering wheel and upholstery
The new edition comes within two months of Skoda launching two fresh variants of the Kushaq and Slavia during festive season