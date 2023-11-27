Skoda Kushaq Slavia Elegance editions launched. Check price and features

Published Nov 27, 2023

Skoda has introduced a new all-black edition of its flagship SUV and sedan

The Kushaq Elegance is priced between 18.31 lakh and 19.51 lakh (ex-showroom) 

The Slavia Elegance is priced between 17.52 lakh and 18.92 lakh (ex-showroom)

Both models, powered by 1.5-litre TSI petrol engines, will be offered with manual as well as DSG transmission options

In terms of updates, Kushaq comes with cosmetic changes like chrome garnish on grille and window

For Slavia, Skoda has added chrome garnish at the rear as well

Among other changes, both models will come with a new dual-tone alloy wheels

Both Kushaq and Slavia will also get Elegance insignia on the B-pillar as well as steering wheel and upholstery

The new edition comes within two months of Skoda launching two fresh variants of the Kushaq and Slavia during festive season
