Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Maserati Granturismo To Set Foot In India On August 30

Maserati GranTurismo to set foot in India on August 30

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 28 Aug 2024, 21:19 PM
Follow us on:
The Maserati Granturismo is set to launch in India on August 30.Competing with luxury sports cars, the offering gets a V6 in India, modern interiors a
...
The Maserati Granturismo was first introduced at the Geneva Motor Show of 2007.

The Maserati GranTurismo is slated to launch in India on Friday, August 30, 2024. The Italian carmaker has already launched three variants, the Modena, Trofeo and Folgore in international markets. It is most likely that Maserati will keep the electric variant for launch later in India.

We can anticipate what the upcoming launch will bring from the details already established in international markets. The Maserati GranTurismo will compete against luxury sports cars such as the Bentley Continental GT, Ferrari Roma, Aston Martin Vantage, Porsche 911, Audi RS e-tron GT, and Porsche Taycan.

Maserati GranTurismo: Powertrain Options

The Maserati GranTurismo offers a choice of three powertrains internationally. Two of these (Modena and Trofeo) are powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 powertrain whereas the third (Folgore) is a tri-motor electric powertrain. All three of these now come with an AWD system.

Maserati GranTurismo: Modena Performance

The Modena's V6 motor produces 476 bhp and 600 Nm of torque, accelerating from 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and attaining a top speed of 302 kmph.

Maserati GranTurismo: Trofeo Performance

The Trofeo makes 542 bhp and 650 Nm of torque from the same motor with the help of a twin-turbo setup, sprinting from 0-100 kmph in 3.5 seconds going up to 320 kmph.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maserati MC20
Engine Icon3000.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.69 Cr
Compare View Offers
Maserati Ghibli
Engine Icon3799.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.15 - 1.92 Cr
Compare View Offers
Maserati Levante
Engine Icon2987.0 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 1.50 Cr
Compare View Offers
Maserati Quattroporte
Engine Icon3799 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.80 - 2.32 Cr
Compare View Offers
Maserati Grecale
Engine Icon3000 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.31 - 2.05 Cr
Compare View Offers
Ferrari Roma
Engine Icon3855.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.76 Cr
Compare View Offers

Maserati GranTurismo: Folgore Performance

The electric Folgore comes equipped with a tri-motor making 740 bhp and 1,350 Nm of torque, topping out at a speed of 325 kmph. The Folgore does 0-100 kmph in just 2.7 seconds. It is powered by a 92.5 kWh battery offering a claimed range of up to 450 km on a full charge.

Also Read : Audi Q8 vs Mercedes-Benz GLS: Which one should you buy?

Maserati GranTurismo: Interior and Features

The GranTurismo features an interior that embraces modern technology. Key features include a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment, a digital instrument display, an adjustable digital screen replacing the traditional analogue watch and an additional 8.8-inch touchscreen for climate control and seat adjustments.

First Published Date: 28 Aug 2024, 21:19 PM IST
TAGS: Roma Vantage upcoming granturismo maserati maserati granturismo maserati india
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS