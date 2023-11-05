Maserati Quattroporte luxury saloon turns 60

Published Nov 05, 2023

 The model has lived across six generations with more than 75,000 models produced

The car that debuted in the early 1960s and inspired successive generations

The car has been known as a living room on the move with extremely welcoming spaces

The initial version was able to reach 230 kmph thanks to its eight-cylinder racing-derived engine

 Now, the highest-spec version of the model can reach 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds

The Quattroporte has made its way to the garages of kings and princes

It has found a limelight in the background of many memorable films

It has been featured in more than 60 productions, to be precise

The latest Quattroporte has taken the stage once again after many years
 It has been displayed the Quattroporte at the 45th Turin Motor Show. For details...
