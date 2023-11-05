Maserati Quattroporte luxury saloon turns 60

The model has lived across six generations with more than 75,000 models produced
The car that debuted in the early 1960s and inspired successive generations
The car has been known as a living room on the move with extremely welcoming spaces
The initial version was able to reach 230 kmph thanks to its eight-cylinder racing-derived engine
Now, the highest-spec version of the model can reach 0-100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds
The Quattroporte has made its way to the garages of kings and princes
It has found a limelight in the background of many memorable films
It has been featured in more than 60 productions, to be precise
The latest Quattroporte has taken the stage once again after many years