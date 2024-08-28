Audi Q8 vs Mercedes-Benz GLS: Which one should you buy?

After having made rounds in the global markets for some time, the Audi Q8 facelift has just been launched in India. With this, the German manufacturer revisits the class of large, luxury SUVs powered by strong internal combustion engines (ICE). While electric vehicles have virtually taken over the Indian automotive market, Audi maintains that strong demand for these performance SUVs still exists within the country, and the carmaker looks to cement their beliefs by bringing in the 3.0-litre mild-hybrid V6 SUV at the ex-showroom price of ₹1.17 crore.

Audi is among quite a few other manufacturers who have identified similar demand demographics and are dedicated to catering to it despite the growing popularity of EVs. Manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW have multiple large ICE-powered SUVs under their belts, some with mild-hybrid tech for added fuel efficiency. To that end, here is a comparison between the Audi Q8 facelift’s features and specs to those of one of its direct rivals, the Mercedes-Benz GLS.