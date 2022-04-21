HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Losing Market Share As Hatchbacks And Sedans Lose Space To Suvs

Maruti Suzuki losing market share as hatchbacks and sedans lose space to SUVs

Maruti Suzuki's market share has dipped to 43 per cent in FY22, down over eight per cent in just three financial years.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Written By : Mainak Das
| Updated on: 21 Apr 2022, 01:23 PM
Despite the rise in demand for SUVs, India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is majorly reliant on small cars. (MINT_PRINT)
Despite the rise in demand for SUVs, India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is majorly reliant on small cars. (MINT_PRINT)
Despite the rise in demand for SUVs, India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is majorly reliant on small cars. (MINT_PRINT)
Despite the rise in demand for SUVs, India's biggest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is majorly reliant on small cars.

Maruti Suzuki seems to be losing market share constantly as the demands for hatchbacks and sedans are shrinking to SUVs and MPVs. Despite the biggest automaker of India being far away from being dethroned from its pole position that it has been holding for decades, has witnessed its market share shrinking to 43 per cent in the last fiscal, which is close to the automaker's FY14 market share of 42 per cent. Maruti Suzuki has lost more than eight per cent of market shares in the last three financial years, from 51 per cent registered in FY20.

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of cars again for fifth time since January 2021)

The Indian passenger vehicle market is witnessing a rapid change in terms of the vehicle preference of consumers. Utility vehicles including SUVs, crossovers and MPVs are finding an increasing footprint in the country, which is shrinking the hatchback and sedans' market share. Once known as the small car market, the Indian automobile space has changed drastically over the last few years.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹ 7.61 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv300 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv300
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17 kmpl
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Ecosport (HT Auto photo)
Ford Ecosport
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 15.9 kmpl
₹ 7.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The automakers that have been focusing on utility vehicle segments have been faring well in the Indian market. For example, Kia which solely focuses on the UV segment in India acquired more than six per cent market share in just three years of operations in the country. Tata Motors has witnessed its market share going up more than 12 per cent in FY22 from 6.8 per cent in FY19. Maruti Suzuki on the other hand is still majorly dependent on small car sales. The automaker has only four UVs in its portfolio - Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and S-Cross.

The Vitara Brezza once used to dominate the compact SUV segment but lack of product innovation and rising competition from rival brands have made matters tougher.

Speaking about Maruti Suzuki's market share slump, automotive and brand strategy expert Avik Chattopadhyay said that, Maruti Suzuki is losing out due to some key reasons. These are having no SUV portfolio, no excitement in the entry-level segment in terms of design and energy variants, and no further differentiation or edge over competition in service standards and reach. He also mentioned that Maruti Suzuki's image has corroded for not being seen as a high-tech or innovative brand anymore.

FY22 witnessed the utility vehicle segment registering more sales than the cumulative figure of hatchbacks and sedans for the first time in the country. While other automakers relied on bringing in new utility vehicles to increase their sales and market share, Maruti Suzuki did nothing as such. It didn't launch any new product in the segment, which affected its sales in the segment. Also, the rival automakers made it more difficult for Maruti Suzuki by launching new products and opting for an aggressive pricing strategy. The problem for the automaker has been compounded as Maruti Suzuki has not revealed any specific product strategy to counter the mounting pressure in the UV segment.

 

First Published Date: 21 Apr 2022, 09:57 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki SUVs MPVs
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched in India at a price of ₹1.26 crore.
Land Rover Discovery Metropolitan Edition SUV launched at 1.26 crore
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes
Car sales have increased globally in 2021 but the increase isn't seen in every major automobile market. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Italy exits list of world's biggest car markets. Where is India placed?

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Maruti XL6 2022 launched. Check full price, variants, features
Maruti XL6 2022 launched. Check full price, variants, features
Honda to launch flex-fuel-based commuter bike in India soon. Details here
Honda to launch flex-fuel-based commuter bike in India soon. Details here
Tata Tiago hits four lakh production mark in six years since launch
Tata Tiago hits four lakh production mark in six years since launch
BMW 7 Series arrives in latest edition with 31.3-inch theater display
BMW 7 Series arrives in latest edition with 31.3-inch theater display
Datsun exits India: Reason and impact of it
Datsun exits India: Reason and impact of it

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city