HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Maruti Suzuki Hikes Prices Of Cars Again For Fifth Time Since January 2021

Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of cars again for fifth time since January 2021

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike of 1.3 percent across its range of cars currently available. The carmaker has increased prices of its models by almost nine percent since January last year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 12:25 PM
Maruti Suzuki has increased prices of its models by almost nine percent since January last year. (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki has increased prices of its models by almost nine percent since January last year. (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki has increased prices of its models by almost nine percent since January last year. (MINT_PRINT)
Maruti Suzuki has increased prices of its models by almost nine percent since January last year.

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest carmaker, has once again announced yet another price hike on its cars on Monday. The latest hike, fifth since last year, has been implemented across the range of models currently available in its stable for Indian customers. Maruti Suzuki has said that the latest price hike, which is effective from today, became necessary due to the impact of rise in input costs. On an average, Maruti cars will cost 1.3 percent more of its ex-showroom price from now on.

Since January last year, Maruti Suzuki has increased prices of its models at least five times. Overall, these hikes have increased the prices of Maruti cars by almost nine percent in the last five quarters. Maruti Suzuki leads the small car segment in India with models ranging from Alto to S-Cross.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹ 7.96 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹ 9.85 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Alto (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Alto
796 cc | Petrol | Manual | 22.05 kmpl
₹ 3.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 23.2 kmpl
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

Maruti had earlier hinted at the price rise. On April 6, the carmaker had issued a regulatory filing which said that the cost of its vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Maruti Suzuki had said, "Over the past year, the cost of company's vehicles continue to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs. Therefore, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional costs to customers through a price hike."

(Also read: Maruti beats Hyundai and Kia to become India's top passenger car exporter)

Maruti is currently India's top car manufacturer as well as exporter. Its cars like Swift, Baleno, Dzire, WagonR are some of the best-selling models across the country.

Maruti Suzuki is currently on a launch spree of new vehicles starting from the new Celerio, which was launched last year. Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation Ertiga last week at a starting price of 8.35 lakh (ex-showroom). On Wednesday this week, Maruti will launch the facelift version of the XL6 MPV as well. This year, Maruti also plans to launch the new Vitara Brezza and a new compact SUV to rival the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

First Published Date: 18 Apr 2022, 12:25 PM IST
TAGS: Maruti Maruti Suzuki Maruti WagonR WagonR Alto Baleno Swift Dzire Brezza Ertiga XL6
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

A look at the latest Maruti Suzuki Ertiga.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022 launched; gets new engine, 6-speed AT. Check price
The new Huracan Tecnica features a styling inspired by the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 hypercar.
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, rival to Porsche 911 GT3, breaks cover
The S-Cross has been engineered keeping in mind the needs of the adventurer
7 features in S-Cross that spell convenience for long road journeys
Harley-Davidson Nightster comes more as a roadster than a full-fledged cruiser like the Sportster S.
New Harley-Davidson Nightster debuts, gets power from Revolution Max 975T engine
Road to safety!
Safer roads mean happier homes

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812

Latest News

Nepal considers two-day govt holiday to curb fuel consumption: Details here
Nepal considers two-day govt holiday to curb fuel consumption: Details here
How to apply for a loan while buying a used car
How to apply for a loan while buying a used car
How to extend electric vehicle battery life?
How to extend electric vehicle battery life?
BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition launched at ₹71.9 lakh. Check details
BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition launched at 71.9 lakh. Check details
Tesla prepares to reopen Shanghai factory as city aims to ease Covid curbs
Tesla prepares to reopen Shanghai factory as city aims to ease Covid curbs

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city