Maruti Suzuki is India's top passenger car exporter, followed by Hyundai and Kia

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest vehicle manufacturer, contributed to more than 40 percent of overall passenger vehicle exports from India in the last fiscal.

Maruti Suzuki has helped India's passenger vehicle exports to rise by more than 40 percent in FY 2021-22. With more than two lakh units exported, Maruti Suzuki itself recorded a two-fold increase in passenger car exports during this period. According to latest data released by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), India has exported 5,77,875 units of passenger cars in the last 12 months to countries abroad. The exports have gone up by 43 percent compared to the FY 2020-21 when India exported 4,04,397 units.

According to the SIAM data, passenger car shipments grew at 42 percent with at 3,74,986 units in the last fiscal. The number of utility vehicles exported has also gone up by 46 percent to 2,01,036 units during the same period. Exports of vans has gone up to 1,853 units compared to 1,648 units in the previous fiscal year.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) led the list of India's largest passenger car exporter, followed by Hyundai Motor and Kia India at second and third positions. Maruti exported 2,35,670 passenger vehicles during this period which is more than double of 94,938 units it exported in the 2020-21 fiscal year. Maruti's top export markets include Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, the Middle East and neighbouring regions. Among the cars exported by Maruti to global markets, its smaller cars like Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza gross the highest numbers.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO at Maruti Suzuki India, said that the company's exports increased due to rise in demand and improved supply of semiconductors for export oriented units. "Our total production for the domestic market was restricted because of the semiconductors shortage. Fortunately, we could get more semiconductors for (units meant for) the export market," he said.

Rahul Bharti, Executive Director Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, said, "In the past two years, there was a renewed effort to make a quantum increase in our exports... We increased our product offerings, our sales and service network reach and adopted innovative ideas to go closer to the customer."

Hyundai Motor, placed second on the list, dispatched 1,29,260 units during the last fiscal, up 24 per cent from 1,04,342 from 2020-21. Kia India, country's third largest exporter of passenger vehicles, exported 50,864 units across global markets during the same period compared to 40,458 units in 2020-21. At fourth is Volkswagen India with 43,033 units exported last fiscal compared to 31,089 units in FY 2020-21. Renault India is at fifth with 24,117 units shipped during this period. Honda Cars chipped in with 19,323 units.

