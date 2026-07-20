Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift spied undisguised in base trim ahead of launch

Maruti Suzuki is preparing a mid-life update for the Brezza, and the SUV has now been seen undisguised in base LXI trim ahead of its scheduled launch on July 23. The latest sighting gives a clearer look at the entry-level version of the facelifted compact SUV, which appears to bring subtle styling changes outside, a few expected upgrades inside, and only limited mechanical changes under the skin.

Exterior changes

The base LXI trim seen in the new video appears to ride on black steel wheels, which is typical of an entry variant. Even so, the updated model does not look completely bare. The front end seems to feature a revised grille and bumper, with the grille adopting a closed-off design. The SUV also appears to get projector lens headlamps, body-coloured door handles and silver garnish on the lower sections of the body, including the skirts.

Reports also suggest that the alloy wheel design on higher trims has been changed. That should help the facelift look a little fresher across the range, even if the core shape of the SUV remains familiar.

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Interior updates

Inside, the Brezza facelift is expected to receive a number of equipment changes, especially in the higher variants. One of the main additions is likely to be a 10.1-inch digital infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other expected features include a 360-degree camera, connected car technology and a head-up display, all of which are already offered on the current model in some form.

The steering wheel is expected to remain the same unit seen on the present Brezza. It should continue to include audio controls, cruise control buttons and phone call functions. The bigger changes are likely to come from the added tech features rather than a full redesign of the cabin.

Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, the Brezza facelift is expected to stay close to the current car. It will continue with the K15C 1.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 101 bhp and 137 Nm of torque. The main change is likely to be the gearbox. Maruti Suzuki is expected to replace the current five-speed manual with a six-speed manual transmission.

That means the facelift is not shaping up to be a major powertrain overhaul. Instead, Maruti seems focused on refining the package with a few updates that can help the Brezza stay competitive in a crowded segment.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Victoris gets price cut of up to ₹38,900 on select variants

Why it matters

The Brezza remains one of Maruti Suzuki’s most important models and has been a steady presence among India’s top 10 best-selling cars. First launched in 2022, the SUV is now due for its first major update, arriving at a time when rivals have continued to improve their own offerings. With bookings already open for ₹11,000, interest in the updated Brezza is likely to build quickly before its launch.

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