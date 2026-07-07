Maruti Suzuki Victoris gets price cut of up to ₹38,900 on select variants

Maruti Suzuki has recently hiked the prices of some variants of the Victoris SUV with discounts going up to ₹38,900. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris has maintained a strong momentum throughout 2026, with monthly sales consistently selling 10,000 units. The company aims to further strengthen the SUV's value proposition in the SUV segment with this price cut.

Maruti Suzuki has reduced prices of four Victoris mild-hybrid SUV variants by ₹ 39,000 after crossing one lakh sales. CNG and strong-hybrid variants remain unchanged, strengthening the SUV's value proposition

Additionally, the price revision comes on the back of the SUV crossing the 1 lakh unit sales milestone in June this year. The feat has been completed in just eight months, which is faster than the Grand Vitara.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Mild-Hybrid Select Variants Become Affordable

The latest price revision is limited to four mild-hybrid petrol variants: ZXi (O) MT, ZXi (O) AT, ZXi+ (O) MT and ZXi+ (O) AT. Each of these variants has received a price reduction of ₹39,000. Following the revision, the ZXi (O) MT is now priced at ₹13.69 lakh, down from ₹14.08 lakh, while the ZXi (O) AT now costs ₹15.25 lakh instead of its earlier price of ₹15.64 lakh. Similarly, the ZXi+ (O) MT is now available at ₹15.43 lakh, compared to its previous price of ₹15.82 lakh, whereas the ZXi+ (O) AT has been reduced from ₹17.77 lakh to ₹17.38 lakh.

Prices of all other naturally aspirated mild-hybrid petrol variants remain unchanged. The entry-level LXi MT continues to be priced at ₹10.50 lakh, followed by the VXi MT at ₹11.80 lakh and the VXi AT at ₹13.36 lakh. The ZXi MT retains its price of ₹13.57 lakh, while the ZXi AT continues to retail at ₹15.13 lakh. Higher up the range, the ZXi+ MT remains priced at ₹15.24 lakh, the ZXi+ AT at ₹17.19 lakh, the all-wheel-drive ZXi+ AT AWD at ₹18.64 lakh, and the range-topping ZXi+ (O) AT AWD continues to cost ₹19.22 lakh.

The affected '(O)' variants distinguish themselves from their standard counterparts primarily by offering a panoramic sunroof. Apart from the reduction in prices, Maruti Suzuki has not made any changes to the equipment list, features or variant lineup.

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No Price Hike for CNG variants

Maruti Suzuki has retained the prices of all Victoris CNG variants. The entry-level LXi CNG MT continues to be priced at ₹11.50 lakh, while the VXi CNG MT remains available at ₹12.80 lakh. The top-spec ZXi CNG MT also continues to retail at ₹14.57 lakh. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris CNG lineup continues to be offered without any revisions, in the price range of ₹11.50 lakh to ₹14.57 lakh.

Strong-Hybrid Variant Prices Unchanged

The strong-hybrid variants of the Victoris have also not received any price revisions. The VXi eCVT continues to be priced at ₹16.38 lakh, followed by the ZXi eCVT at ₹17.80 lakh. The ZXi (O) eCVT retains its price of ₹18.39 lakh, while the ZXi+ eCVT continues to retail at ₹19.47 lakh. The range-topping ZXi+ (O) eCVT remains priced at ₹19.99 lakh.

Overall, the Victoris strong-hybrid range continues to be available between ₹16.38 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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